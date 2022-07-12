Would You Like to Live in a State Controlled by Greg Abbott?

Don't like to read?

The second worst governor in America, Greg Abbott, (sorry Greg, but Ron DeSantis tries harder), is not only incompetent but he is also the second most racist and bigoted leader of any state in the Union.

A governor is in essence the “president of his or her state.” Like our president, he or she is responsible for oversight involving all state services related to the safety and welfare of his or her people. In February of 2021, much of the state’s power grid failed, and millions of Texans were left without heat or the ability to prepare food in their kitchens. A severe cold front swept across the Lone Star State and an inadequately linked gas and the electric system failed.

You may remember that it was during this time that Ted Cruz escaped the cold and flew to Cancun, while Democratic gubernatorial and former senatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke, worked to alleviate the problem.

Currently, an excessive heat wave is moving across Houston, and power outages are happening throughout the city. Obviously, the problems which caused power outages in the winter of 2021 have yet to be repaired. Not a surprise to anyone, Abbott refuses to use the money allotted for repairing the power grid, keeping it for his own personal and political use.

However, massive incompetence is not the only reason Abbott is a terrible and disrespected governor. If you live in Texas and are not pure white, a woman, or if you are a member of the LGBTQ community, Abbot and his administration would like you to know that you are not welcome.

Abbott supported a six-week ban on all abortions. His efforts to suppress the votes of minorities are in line with several other red-state governors.

Abbott displayed his lack of concern for the welfare of the state’s children when he banned masks in schools which would have helped prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abbott banned transsexual children from participating in sports programs.

Like his ‘brother from another mother,’ Ron DeSantis, Abbott removed books from the state’s libraries in an attempt to prevent his state’s white children from learning about slavery, the existence of the LGBTQ community, and even the vile crimes committed during the Holocaust.

In preparation for the next election, Abbott placed Trump puppet, John Scott, into the position of Secretary of State, where he would be able to rig the election for his Fuhrer.

Thanks to Abbott, if you make the bad choice to live in Texas, if you leave your home, you are risking your life and the lives of those you love. Anyone can now carry a concealed weapon in Texas without a permit.

Although Texas has one of the highest percentages of families living below the poverty line, he refused to offer his people an enhanced Medicaid program.

Let’s face the facts, Abbott is a fascist first, a tool for Trump to use as he sees fit second, third, a fake Republican, and most importantly a white supremacist. The latter is required if the “Republican” label is worn by any traitor to America.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Progress Texas: 10 ways Gov. Abbott made 2021 worse for Texans

Click2Houston: Power outages reported across the Houston area following excessive heat warning

Texas Tribune: How Texas’ power grid failed in 2021 — and who’s responsible for preventing a repeat

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License