5 Surprising Benefits of Green Tea Many People Probably Did Not Know

Green tea is a delicious, refreshing drink with significant health benefits. It contains natural antioxidants called catechins that reduce cancer risk. The tasty drink also increases fat burning and helps with weight loss. The potent combination of these two benefits makes this tea one of the most sought-after drinks globally.

Studies of patients with a cluster of cardiovascular disease risk factors showed decreased blood sugar levels, inflammation, and leaky gut after taking green tea extract for four weeks.

Researchers said this is the first study to investigate if the tea’s anti-inflammatory properties can reduce metabolic syndrome, which affects around one-third of Americans.

According to Ohio State University professor and senior study author Richard Bruno, higher green tea consumption is linked to good cholesterol, glucose, and triglyceride levels. Still, no research has shown its gut health benefits doing the same.

The new research showed that green tea extract lowered blood sugar, or glucose, in healthy individuals. This discovery was unexpected. According to Bruno, reducing blood sugar in individuals with metabolic syndrome and healthy people within one month is connected to less leaky gut and less inflammation, regardless of health status.

At least three risk factors that increase the likelihood of heart disease are identified in individuals with metabolic syndrome. Bruno said that drugs are not yet needed to manage these slightly altered risk factors, which still have a substantial health impact.

One of the many health benefits of green tea’s abundant antioxidants is improved immune system and cancer prevention. Here are some other ways this tea helps:

Long-term use of green tea may help keep younger-looking skin healthier. Inflammation and the aging of cells — reduced thanks to antioxidants — are prevented. As a result, wrinkles might be prevented, and skin may appear brighter and younger. Researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland found that green tea extract might improve communication between the brain’s regions. In addition, participants who consumed green tea extract (in a protein drink) performed better on short-term memory tests than those who did not have the drink. Furthermore, mice that consumed green tea were protected against brain cell death and restored brain cells that had been damaged. Green tea contains flavonoids, which increase metabolic rate and fat burn. According to one study, those who drank green tea lost an average of 3.3 pounds or 1.5kg over three months while maintaining their regular diet. The findings of a study at Johns Hopkins Hospital involving over 6,000 subjects are relatively heart-healthy. Participants who drank tea daily had about a third less chance of developing coronary disease than those who did not. In addition, the tea drinkers, who consumed one to three cups daily, experienced a decline in arterial calcium buildup, Kathleen Doheny, a reporter for the study. According to researchers, green tea catechin (an antioxidant) may kill bacteria and viruses that cause throat infections, tooth decay, and other dental issues and improve breath.

Don’t pour boiling water on the tea to gain all the tea’s advantages, as doing so can cause bitterness. Instead, after boiling the kettle, allow the water to cool slightly before pouring it into the tea and steeping for a couple of minutes.

