It Appears That Trump Is Threatening an Even More Violent Takeover of America

Our military may have to invade Mar-a-Lago and remove Trump physically. He appears to be threatening to organize a violent uprising if he is not allowed to regain power.

Joan McCarter for the Daily Kos wrote:

In a disturbing echo of his infamous exhortation to his Proud Boy supporters before the 2020 election to “stand back and stand by,” Donald Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country” following last week’s seizure of stolen documents from his Florida home. Trump said that the “temperature has to be brought down,” but stressed his conditions. His supporters, he said, are “not going to stand for another scam.”

Like the 2016 election, when he spoke in advance about a “rigged election,” he was fully aware that Vladimir Putin was making efforts to ensure his election. Trump is once again aware that he will be indicted under the Espionage Act and later for his acts of sedition on January 6, 2021. He may not be able to rig the 2024 election. He could be wearing an orange jumpsuit. The question is, will there be violence on his behalf by the “Proud Boys” and others like them?

I question everything he is saying. I continue to believe that he will not choose to run or will be prevented from running in 2024. Section three of the 14th amendment prevents a traitor from running for office.

If for some reason, he does run for office, he is already supporting state candidates who are charged with committing fraud to give him another fraudulent win, as he benefitted from in 2016. Read this veiled threat by a not-so-clever man, which in fact a threat, attempting to intimidate voters who oppose him in 2024. In other words, most of our nation’s people.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump said. “There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” Trump said. He said he told the Justice Department he would help, but they haven’t responded to his “offer” yet. “I think they would want the same thing—I’ve never seen anything like this,” Trump said. “It is a very dangerous time for our country.”

The truth is that our nation’s very existence would have been in doubt if he had won in 2020. He was a greater danger to the United States of America than any prior foreign or domestic threat.

Trump appears to be saying: “if you thought January 6 was something, just wait. If I’m indicted and don’t win in 2024, there will be blood in the streets.” I say, “bring it on fat old man. It’s time to end this once and for all. I am an American. You and your Neo-Nazi friends are not. This is our country, not yours.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

