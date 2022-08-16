Read This and Tell Me if You Think Trump is a Fascist

Don't like to read?

As I began writing this article, I had already made up my mind after writing hundreds of articles about Trump since 2015. But I would like to know what the American people think: “Is Trump a fascist?”

Read this and think about it without watching Fox, MSNBC, NewsMax, OAN, or even CNN. Television only poisons your mind. It’s what you believe that is important for you and your family.

Although the orange buffoon has not declared his candidacy for 2024, he is releasing his plans for our country if he were to regain the presidency, and likely a couple of more impeachments.

Trump admitted multiple times that he admires dictators. One of his previous remarks was about the ruthless and murderous leader of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte. Trump suggests that if he were to be your president in 2024, he would have all drug dealers executed or possibly shot in the streets like Duterte.

This would greatly upset his eldest son, Donny Jr. Where would he and Kimberly Guilfoyle buy their cocaine?

Another plan is to totally ignore the reasons why our nation, the richest in the world, according to politicians, and the seven percent of wealthiest American, has tens of thousands of homeless men, women, and families. His plan is to remove them from our cities and place them in tent cities.

I have friends of Japanese descent who remember these types of encampments after the beginning of WWII. He suggests building structures ‘sometime in the future.’

Trump would end ‘crime,’ with the exception of his own and his family, ‘civil unrest,’ and end the first amendment rights of all Americans who are not pure white to protest grievances by using our military to patrol our streets. “Heil Trump!”

Federal workers who report corruption in Washington are currently protected under “whistleblower acts.” Trump would remove this protection so he could commit even more crimes, confirming his earned reputation as a ‘mafia don.’

Trump’s Secretary of Education was diametrically opposed to public education and suggested the elimination of her own department. Trump agrees with her and would remove the cabinet position designed to improve public education. Instead, he would defund it and let it die a slow death.

In another typically right-wing extremist move to suppress voting rights in America, he would require all voting to happen on a single day, and only paper ballots would be used. This could eliminate the rights of nearly 50 percent of all eligible voters.

Trump would put into place his own form of Adolf Hitler’s ‘police state.’ He would encourage firing bullets into crowds and the use of excessive force to prevent what he calls “riots,” which are often directed toward him and his MAGA Party. (Remember June 1, 2020, and the march to St. John’s Church for a photo op?) In truth, he would end ‘the rule of law’ and shred the first, sixth, fourth, and 14th amendments.

Trump continues to ignore the fact that the greatest danger to the American people, according to the FBI, is domestic, mostly white, terrorism. These are his “people.”

So, what do you think? Would you accept the lifestyle imposed on Germany and other nations Hitler conquered in the 1930s?

Think about it: what would come next? It would only get worse with Trump and his autocratic-leaning party in control of the lives of 331 million people.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

World Socialist Web Site: Trump outlines police-state plans in fascist speech to Texas CPAC conference; by Jacob Crosse

Daily KOS: Donald Trump’s next-term promises are a laundry list of fascist ideas; by Hunter

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Joyce N. Boghosian for White House Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License

Inset Image by US Air Force Tech Sgt. Brigette N. Brantley Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License