An Election Clearly Demonstrates the Importance of Your Vote in Every Election

Don't like to read?

On June 24, 2022, a biased and misogynistic Supreme Court placed another date on the list of days when one event changed America in a very negative and destructive way and will be remembered in infamy. This is the day “The Six Bad Actors” on the Court reversed Roe v Wade, taking a human right from women. They no longer have the right to decide on their own physical and mental health.

Yesterday, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the good people of Kansas went to the polls and defeated its right-wing extremist legislature, proving that your vote is important and does count.

Along with the primaries was a bill that would have confirmed the decision by the Court claiming that abortion rights are not covered by the Constitution. The measure was defeated 59-41%.

The vote itself was a marvel. Tuesday recorded the largest midterm primary turnout in Kansas’ history, and abortion rights activists credit the efforts of women’s rights groups, including Planned Parenthood, for getting out the vote.

Emily Wales, the president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which covers Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, said: “This level of government overreach — literally interfering in the decisions a physician and patient make together — has resonated with people in Kansas,” she said. “It’s a scary moment to think that you or your loved one might be in a situation where it’s not up to you or your provider what care you can get and instead, it’s up to the government and what they think you deserve.”

This vote was in line with the national poll, which revealed that 60 percent of all Americans believed Roe v Wade should not have been

overturned. However, it is also a direct rejection of Trump’s Maga Republicans. He won the state in both 2016 and 2020.

“Abortion isn’t a partisan issue — that’s a trap people fall into,” Ashley All, the spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, told POLITICO. “That’s just not the way most Americans or most Kansans think about the issue.”

Miss All is completely correct. Without the unconstitutional interference of the Christian Religious Right, abortion would have remained a very difficult but personal issue.

I cannot stress what I feel is the most important issue in this story.

Midterm elections are infamous for low voter turnouts. When a change in the presidency is involved, voter turnout is much heavier than in the elections in the between years. What happened in Kansas yesterday is a perfect example of how important midterm elections are and why voters must take them seriously.

It is imperative that Democrats and Independents remain in control of the House and Senate. A major difference exists between the general and midterm elections: the Electoral College, which I feel violates our Constitutional right to choose the woman or man who represents us for four years, is not involved. On November 8, 2022, the entire House and one-third of the Senate will be decided by your vote. Your vote will count, and it’s extremely important. You and millions of other regular men and women will decide the future of our nation.

Let’s never repeat the mistakes of the past, which include Trump, Moscow, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, John Cornyn, Josh Hawley, Joni Ernst, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and many more. The list is long, very dark, and ugly.

Please do the right thing and vote. Your future and the future of those you love are in jeopardy.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The 19th: Kansas voters reject effort to eliminate state abortion protections; by Shefali Luthra

The Guardian: Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution; by Poppy Noor

Featured and Top Image by Janine Robinson Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Manny Becerra Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License