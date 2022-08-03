Remember Trump’s Friend Joe Arpaio? The Residents of His ‘Hometown’ Do

Don't like to read?

You might remember the former sheriff of Maricopa Country in Arizona as one of the many criminals pardoned by Donald Trump. In August of 2017, Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio after he was convicted of criminal contempt of court after a federal judge ordered him to cease his policy of ‘racial profiling.’ He refused to stop doing the one thing in life he enjoyed.

However, this wasn’t the first time Arpaio faced criminal charges. He was never convicted, but he was accused of physical abuse of his prisoners, failing to allow quick response to calls from homes in Hispanic communities, and at least once of abuse that resulted in the death of an inmate.

It appears that yesterday Arpaio was defeated in his attempt to become the mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona, an affluent, white community in which Arpaio has resided for two decades. The six-term sheriff of Maricopa County is 90 years old.

He lost his reelection bid in Maricopa County to Paul Penzone by double digits. In 2018, he attempted to become a United States senator, running for the seat of retired Senator Jeff Flake. He lost the Republican primary to both Kelli Ward and Martha McSally. In the midterm election, they lost to fake Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

Arpaio cost the citizens of Maricopa County multi-millions of dollars in legal fees. And yet, after failing to win other races, he attempted to regain his position as Sheriff of Maricopa County, where he faced dozens of accusations of blatant racism. Of course, he lost, and the people of Maricopa County were reminded that his prejudice toward Hispanics cost them more than $200 million.

I find it interesting that the men Trump pardoned had been convicted of criminal actions. Arpaio, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and others were guilty and set free. I also find it interesting that Trump’s closest and longest “friends” remain Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Now add to these facts the events of January 6, 2021. The leaders of the violent coup attempt are leaders of Neo-Nazi/white supremacist groups. This reveals Trump’s lack of character, principles, self-respect, and what he would refer to as “Christian morals.”

Joe Biden is America’s 46th president. The previous 45 changes in our nation’s power structure were peaceful. Trump continues the big lie and refuses to accept another loss in a lifetime of failures.

In 2000, Al Gore won the popular vote, but the Supreme Court declared George W. Bush our 43rd president. In 2016, after we learned that Putin interfered in our election and Trump’s win was likely illegitimate, Hillary Clinton had a valid reason to contest the results. She, too, won the popular vote and barely lost the Electoral College by less than 80,000 votes total in three states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Both of them had legitimate reasons not to admit defeat, but they did the right thing for the future of our nation. Not Donald Trump. He has no class and no love for his country.

It is fair to be judged by ‘the company you keep.’ Trump’s ‘company’ are the worst of the worst, composed of criminals, thugs, and villains. Do you really want him for your president?

Vote!

