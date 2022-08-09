Congressional Republicans Who Are Also Doctors Lie About Capping Medication Costs

Don't like to read?

The United States has the most expensive healthcare in all developed nations, and only a small number of all Americans can afford the best care available.

Politicians and healthcare professionals claim that “America has the greatest medical care in the world.” They’re telling the truth, but this only applies to about 10 percent of our nation’s people. From experience, I can once again promise that “the truth lives here.” Doctors and ‘for-profit hospitals’ always look at the ‘bottom line.’ More tests, more visits, and multiple procedures increase the size of the bill and the size of the wallets of doctors, hospital administrators, and boards of directors.

Republican politicians, who also happen to be doctors, offered this misleading statement after the passage of a bill to curtail the ridiculously high cost of prescription drugs in America.

“We write to express our strong opposition to the government drug price control policies in your reconciliation package,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), which was shared on Monday by Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.). “As medical providers and Members of Congress, we are deeply concerned with the harm these provisions will cause to patients across the country.”

The truth is, this statement is irrefutable proof that America is a business, not a country.

One fact I learned years ago is that most doctors are incompetent when diagnosing their patient’s infirmity. Guesswork is the most ‘reliable tool.’ This is why the average patient pays for three-to-five expensive tests instead of one or two. But this situation goes beyond the diagnosis. After the doctor believes he or she knows the cause of a malady, he or she is likely to “try” several costly medications, which may or may not solve the problem.

A very small percentage of doctors actually know the effects and side effects of the many drugs offered by big pharma.

Now read this frightening statistic and tell me if you or your family can afford this if you have inadequate insurance or none at all.

The average insured overnight hospital stay costs about $11,700. But, this price tag varies significantly by type of insurance coverage (if you have insurance coverage at all).

This solidifies the argument for universal healthcare controlled by the government. No other nation in the free world fears the possibility of a life-threatening illness combined with the possibility of bankruptcy. Thousands of American families are homeless because of their inability to pay for life-saving medical procedures. This is unforgivable.

My summation is simple and honest. For most Americans, America has the worst healthcare in the world. Only the rich and powerful have the benefit of access to the best care available, and that includes our elected officials in Washington, all 545, whose costs are paid from taxpayer dollars.

Healthcare is a human right, not an entitlement. People must be the priority, and everything else is far down on the list. This is the responsibility of all governments, and ours fails more of its people than any other developed nation.

When you vote, pay attention to where candidates stand on the issues important to you and those you love. If they do not support you, do not support them.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

