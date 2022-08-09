Will Donald Trump Be Wearing an Orange Jumpsuit Soon?

Don't like to read?

On Monday, the FBI appeared at Mar-a-Lago with a warrant to search the premises. When your illegitimate former president became aware of the situation, he naturally whined, claiming, as always, to be the ‘victim.’ His statement about the legal search was long and contained nothing about the right of the DOJ to investigate suspected criminals and their dwellings and other places where evidence might be located. He made this personal and cried about being caught and probably tried for his crimes.

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by the Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the National Democratic Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House. I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People!

Okay, stop laughing. This was nothing but an attempt to misdirect the facts uncovered by the House select committee tasked with investigating an attempted coup on January 6, 2021.

Trump is undeniably the man who planned, organized and executed the January 6 insurrection, and he must be indicted for his crimes.

Unlike his fake impeachment trials in the senate, he must face a court to answer for his crimes.

If the DOJ follows the evidence, Trump may be wearing an orange jumpsuit soon and no longer dividing our nation with lies and conspiracy theories.

By James Turnage, Novelist

