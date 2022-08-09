Note to Trump: You Can Hide Some Things Some of the Time, but Not Everything All of the Time

Don't like to read?

Official papers, the White House toilet, Mar-a-Lago, and Jan. 6, 2021. Is it possible that all these things are linked, and will they expose what Donald Trump fears most, the truth?

The many crimes Trump allegedly committed may all be coming together based on recent actions by the Department of Justice.

Months ago, Trump was accused of destroying or hiding official documents designated for the presidential archives. White House staff claimed that when cleaning his private toilet, they frequently found wadded-up paper in that toilet. It is highly likely these are the documents mentioned in the accusations. Trump claimed the ‘toilet never existed.’ Axios has released previously undisclosed pictures of that toilet and remnants of paper remaining inside.

After reading hours of testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 failed coup attempt, the DOJ issued a search warrant to hopefully discover evidence inside Trump’s residence, his millionaire and billionaire’s only private club, Mar-a-Lago. The warrant was served on Sunday evening, and the search of Trump’s residence began on Monday morning.

Naturally, Trump was livid. His family responded in a similar manner.

In a statement on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. said: “Biden’s out of control DOJ [Department of Justice] is ripping this country apart with how they’re openly targeting their political enemies.”

This sounds like a line in a movie about the Mafia when the “Don” is taken into custody and placed in jail. The Trump defense is no defense. Millions of Americans, including yours truly, were glued to our televisions in disgust for about three hours on Jan. 6, 2021. As for the missing documents, they have to be somewhere, and when Trump left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, he took several sealed boxes with him.

Just like a Mafia boss, Trump’s imagined empire is beginning to crumble, along with support from his cult. He has become a pariah for many politicians. If Democrats retain the House and Senate in November, it will be unusual. Midterm elections are most often an opportunity for the party which lost the presidential election to achieve gains in the legislature. The truth is, MAGA Republicans and Trump’s efforts to avenge his huge loss in 2020 will be to blame if the norm does not happen.

What Trump is not is an American. He is not a Democrat or a Republican; he is an opportunist. He is also not a polished politician, relying on his messages of anger, hatred, and violence to secure support.

What Trump is, is a malignant narcissist without a single accomplishment in his 76 years. He is an old man desperate to remain relevant but instead alienates most who see or read his treasonous lies.

We will not be told what the FBI found inside Mar-a-Lago for some time. It may be nothing, and it may be a lot. I believe it will be the latter; Trump is not anything close to the ‘sharpest tool in the shed.’

However, I remain skeptical about our government. They hide many things from the people who actually own this country. The 545 men and women who rule over us from Capitol Hill are themselves a secret society who care for their own criminals, traitors, fascists, and anyone who is in the three branches of our government.

Remember how much of the Mueller report was censored and never seen by the people? Never forget that our government knew about Russian interference in our 2016 election but refused to let the voting public know the truth.

This is your country, not theirs, and think about this when you vote in November.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

CNN: FBI executes search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in document investigation; by Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak, Katelyn Polantz, Sara Murray, Even Perez, Gabby Orr, and Dan Berman

AXIOS: Exclusive photos: Trump’s telltale toilet; by Mike Allen

Featured and Top Image by Joyce N. Boghosian Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of J’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License