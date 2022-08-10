DOJ Does Not Answer to Republican Legislators

Don't like to read?

Someone, Please Inform Republican Legislators That the Department of Justice Does Not Answer to Them.

Someone teach the Republican Party a civics lesson. The Department of Justice does not answer to Congress. The DOJ is supervised by the Attorney General of the United States, who reports to, but is not under the control of the president. The DOJ has its own police department, known as the FBI.

Monday morning, the FBI executed a search warrant, signed by a federal judge with “probable cause” to enter Trump’s place of residence, his Mar-a-Lago resort, to search his private area for evidence related to both absconding with documents taken from the White House upon his eviction, and related material to the insurrection on January 6th. This literally put the fear of God into every Trump MAGA Republican across the nation.

These poorly educated old, white men and women are making unrealistic demands, apparently believing that they have the right to question Attorney General Merrick Garland’s actions, who is simply performing his duty as our nation’s premier law enforcement officer.

Trump has been accused of state and federal crimes, and must be investigated if that is where the evidence leads. They are doing what the law requires.

However, Moscow Mitch McConnell, who believes he is in control of everything which happens in Washington, made a foolish statement in a veiled attempt to misdirect the facts of this investigation.

“Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately,” McConnell said in a statement.

Rick Scott, who everyone assumes is the junior senator from Florida and has no authority over anyone, called for FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and President Biden to each give a press conference on the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property the day before. He had this to say.

“This should scare every American,” he said. “Until we get answers, you should have unbelievable concern.”

First of all, he has no right to demand answers. The DOJ is not accountable to anyone but the Attorney General. And the AG is only required to answer the concerns of the President. Their responsibility is to investigate all criminal activity, especially among government officials, and follow the evidence without interference by insignificant pretend senators.

As for having “unbelievable concern,” he is not wrong. All Americans should be concerned about the possibility of the leader of the free world attempting to overthrow his own government. But maybe I’m wrong; I’m only an American.

For more than 40 years, the right-wing has feared the truth. They have existed on blatant lies, half-truths, and conspiracy theories for decades.

When every fake Republican in Washington surrendered their dignity, respect, morals, and principles to Trump in 2017, they also offered irrefutable facts that they have no concern for the American people. Their fealty is to their Fuhrer.

Dozens of witnesses who appeared before the House Select Committee on January 6 and multiple insiders have offered proof that Trump organized, planned, and executed the failed coup attempt on January 6, the day when Congress certified the vote of the Electoral College. This makes me laugh because I believe that the popular vote should choose our nation’s leader, and if that were the case, January 6th would have had no significance at all.

However, these many testimonies were damning and led to the search warrant. Republicans will just have to learn that their orange leader is not above the law.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Hill: McConnell calls for ‘thorough and immediate explanation’ of Mar-a-Lago raid; by Julia Meuller

FOX Business: Sen. Rick Scott: Trump raid should ‘scare the living daylights’ out of every American

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Senate Democrats’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License