Merrick Garland and Donald Trump’s History Began Prior to His Presidency

If Moscow Mitch McConnell had done the right thing in 2016, Monday’s search of Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago might never have happened. In February of an election year, Moscow Mitch made up a rule and refused to hold hearings for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court created by the sudden death of Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama nominated a moderate Judge respected by both sides of the aisle, Merrick Garland. Because of Moscow Mitch’s partisan politics, he never had his opportunity to sit on the Court.

After Trump won the Electoral College in a rigged election in 2016, he nominated Neil Gorsuch for the empty seat on the Court. Although he lied during his hearings, we now know that he was chosen by Moscow Mitch and the Federalist Society for one reason, to overturn Roe v Wade. Trump played no part in the decision. He had no idea what he was doing.

Trump was allowed to nominate two more justices, each worse than the last. They have become “The Six Bad Actors,” the most biased and politicized Court in history.

In 2020 Trump was soundly defeated by Joe Biden. Mr. Biden chose Merrick Garland as his Attorney General. This may prove to be the end of the orange buffoon. Quietly, Mr. Garland has been gathering evidence that could put Trump in federal prison for the remainder of his pitiful life or worse.

Once again, all fake Republicans have united in their fake anger about the search inside of Mar-a-Lago. Some of them know the law, and this was the necessary next step in punishing the men and women who committed acts of treason on January 6. Trump is also under investigation for violating the Espionage Act. He stole many documents from the White House when he departed on January 20, 2021. Trump cannot claim ignorance. He was the illegitimate president and was required to understand all laws. Okay, you and I know that he is ignorant and had no clue what he was doing in the White House.

Unlike Republicans, in every situation, Mr. Garland is not playing politics. He is not an elected official and was confirmed in the Senate by both parties. His primary job is to protect federal law, and that is exactly what he is doing. When his investigation is complete, he could indict Trump and multiple members of his administration and his family.

In the information age, most of it lies or inaccuracies. There are few secrets, and even those are eventually exposed. Trump lied his way through four years, and those lies are now coming into the light of day.

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has exposed the background behind the darkest day in America’s history. A few of his MAGA Republicans are breaking ranks with the worst president in history, and his supporters, “Magamericans,” are questioning his treasonous actions. There is no doubt in the minds of informed Americans that he was the “mastermind” behind the failed coup attempt.

Indicting Trump will cause enormous angst and anger from right-wing politicians and ardent Trump supporters. However, it will be the right thing to do, and it will save the Constitution.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Slate: With the Trump Raid, Merrick Garland Draws a Line in the Sand; by Jennifer Taub

CNN: Merrick Garland does not rule out charging Trump and others in January 6 probe; by Paul LeBlanc

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Senate Democrats’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License