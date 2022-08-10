Trump’s ‘People’ Will Undoubtedly Commit Violence When He Is Indicted

Don't like to read?

Whether Trump is indicted for treason, as he should be, sedition, dereliction of duty, or violating the Espionage Act, his vile Neo-Nazi supporters will attempt acts of violence as they did on January 6.

Don’t be surprised; Trump has preached anger, hatred, and violence since June of 2015. Before the 2016 election, after he received the Republican nomination in July, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported an 800% increase in hate crimes. These are Trump’s “people.”

Joe Walsh was a Republican candidate for the presidency in 2020.

“There is a percentage of Trump’s followers who would become violent,” Walsh, once a supporter and now a vocal critic of the former president, said in a lengthy conversation with Salon.

“There would be a major uptick in violence from the right around this country if Donald Trump was indicted,” Walsh, a former U.S. Representative from Illinois turned radio talk show host, said. “He is their cult leader. They would see it as ‘the Deep State’ going after their leader. There would be major violence.”

Trump is a coward. We learned this from his deferments allowing him to avoid serving in Vietnam. However, he constantly incites violence in his name. If you had your television on when the January 6 insurrection began, you heard the orange buffoon order his white supremacist supporters to walk to the Capitol and halt the certification of the Electoral College vote. He did not go with them. At one of his many hate rallies, he admitted that he was afraid of fruit when someone in his entourage suggested that his enemies had planned a vicious attack with the use of items that grow on trees and bushes.

Trump’s “Magamericans” found a leader and are reluctant to creep back into the shadows. Walsh continued.

“There is a lot of anger at these hearings and also a lot of defensiveness about January 6,” he said. “The MAGA followers are not watching the hearings, but they’re hearing about them. Some bad things about Trump are being confirmed that the MAGA people suspected he did, and they don’t like having to deal with it. The MAGA followers are getting very mad at people like me and other others who have been telling the truth about Trump and the coup since it happened.”

I am repeating myself, but Trump’s many crimes bear repeating. I have watched 13 presidents in my lifetime. Only four of them can be rated as “good,” and a couple as men who harmed our nation forever. I will let you guess who they might be, but there has never been one like Trump and we cannot let that happen again. Trump brought to an end one of our greatest reasons for national pride, the peaceful transition of power.

Not once did he act like an American president because he was not. From his supporters to his closest friends, none of the latter are American citizens. He chose enemies of our nation to be his allies.

The one thing I do know is when violence erupts, he will watch it on television as he did during his failed coup attempt on January 6.

By James Turnage, Novelist

