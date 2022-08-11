Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies at Age 81

Don't like to read?

The Motown songwriter, Lamont Dozier, has passed away at age 81. He wrote many hit songs such as “You Keep Me Hanging On,” and “Baby Love,” by the Supremes’. His son Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his death on a Facebook post.

The late songwriter was born on June 16, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up he was surrounded by music. He began writing songs when he was a teenager. Dozier founded The Romeos when he was 13 years old. In 1957, Atco Records signed the group and they began producing hit songs like “Fine Fine Baby.”

Brian and Eddie Holland along with Dozier founded Hot Wax Records in 1968, in Detroit, Michigan. They ran the company together until 1973. They were inducted into the American Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988. Two years later they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Holland brothers and Dozier wrote dozens of hit songs for Martha and the Vandellas, Isley Brothers, The Supremes, and Four Tops.

He married his first wife Elizabeth Ann Dozier in 1959. They were together for about nine years before they divorced in 1968. On Nov. 20, 1980, he married Barbara Ullman Dozier. They had three children together before she passed away in July 2021.

The songwriter’s brother, Reggie, is a nationally known music engineer and producer. He has worked with people from Patti LaBelle to Phil Collins, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Luther Vandross.

The late Motown lyricist’s niece Eden, lives in Hollywood and is an aspiring actress. She has done a lot of theatre work.

Throughout his years he managed to create tons of music that have touched millions of people. He is survived by his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

