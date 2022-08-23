‘Donald Trump Jr. And the Nuclear Launch Codes’ a Modern Fairy Tale

Don't like to read?

For decades to come, there will be a new answer to the old riddle, “how dumb is he.” The answer will be, “as dumb as Donald Trump Jr.”

Prior to the 2016 presidential campaign, the American people knew little about the Trump family. Donald, ever the malignant narcissist, made himself known, desperately in need of soothing his huge ego. We knew little about his wife and children, and for myself, I wish I had remained ignorant about his despicable Klan.

However, the world is now aware that Ivanka is composed of thousands of dollars of makeup, and hair products, with nothing else to offer the world. Sons Donny Jr. and Eric revealed an extremely low level of intelligence; their only hobby was the hunting and deaths of endangered species of animals at the cost of tens of thousands of dollars. I am aware he has another daughter by Marla Maples and a son by Melania, but Trump never mentions them, and we know little or nothing about them.

Mary Trump, Donny Sr’s. niece described the Fred Trump family as a ‘family without love.’ Therefore, it is no surprise that Donny Jr., in need of his father’s love and attention, began speaking in public before and after the 2016 election, always offering his biological father effusive and undeserved praise.

It is no surprise that Junior supports Trump’s biggest lie, fraud in the 2020 election. He constantly attacks President Biden, jealous of his many accomplishments and disappointed in his father’s failures. However, and to no one’s surprise, his latest comments are laughable and another embarrassment for the already disgraced family.

“By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” he said Monday at a campaign event for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Not only is this the most ludicrous statement by a poorly educated and likely drug-damaged man, but I also find it hilarious that he was attending an event for another sexual predator and a traitor to his country. It proves that the only requirement to receive Trump’s endorsement is to be loyal to the worst man in the world. Actual qualifications and ideas for the betterment of our nation’s people are of no importance.

If you thought that was funny, read his next statement.

“Our enemies might actually be like, ‘OK, maybe let’s not mess with them,’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and they say, ‘You know what? We should attack now.’”

We must all thank God that there was no threat of war during Trump’s illegitimate presidency. He was unwilling and incapable of leading our people during a health crisis that has cost the lives of over one million Americans so far. He knows nothing about being the ‘Commander-in-Chief’ he is a draft dodger who believed that drinking bleach would cure COVID-19.

Donny Boy Jr. is angry that his father was caught committing a serious crime under the Espionage Act of 1917. He cannot escape this charge; he was caught ‘red-handed,’ and then he lied about returning the documents to the White House. Of course, I could be wrong. The law never appears to apply to Trump, although his list of crimes is longer than any other known criminal in history.

By James Turnage, Novelist

