Mysterious Illness Kills Dogs in Michigan

Don't like to read?

There is a mysterious illness that is killing dogs in Michigan and it has similar qualities as the parvovirus — most commonly known just as parvo. It is causing the canines to experience bloody stools and vomiting.

If a puppy is diagnosed with canine parvovirus it is most certainly a death sentence. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread by having direct contact with an infected dog. They can also contract the disease every time the animal licks, sniffs, or consumes infected feces.

There is also a possibility that dogs can become infected by a human who has contact with an infected dog. Or if an object like collars, leashes, food or water bowl, or a person’s clothing has contact with a puppy with canine parvovirus.

The deadly parvovirus is classified as a disease of the small intestines and stomach. This is where the virus does the most damage to the dogs. Once in the small intestine, it impairs absorption, disrupts the gut barrier, and destroys cells. On top of all that nastiness, parvo also affects puppy dogs’ lymphopoietic tissues, bone marrow, and sometimes the heart.

Otsego County, Michigan has lost over 30 dogs to the mysterious illness. Canines all over the state have been reported to have parvovirus-like symptoms but have been testing negative for the disease when veterinaries checked.

Northern Michigan animal control agencies reported seeing dogs with similar symptoms on top of other ones typically associated with canine parvovirus. For example, they have a loss of appetite and lethargy.

Experts have yet to figure out what the mysterious illness is but they are hoping to figure it out soon. The state department has partnered up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and the Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, that samples had been submitted to the state university lab for testing. Those samples tested positive for canine parvovirus however, they are waiting for other test results to come back.

When state officials heard about the mysterious illness they began reaching out to animal shelters and veterinarians reporting the cases to begin their own “response efforts.” Wineland added, “Protecting animal and public health is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort.”

Pet owners are urged to make sure their dogs are protected by keeping up with their vaccinations. They can also protect their pets by cleaning up after them and keeping unvaccinated puppies away from other dogs.

If anyone has a dog that is showing any signs of being ill it should be kept away from other animals.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CBS News: Mysterious parvovirus-like illness infecting dogs in Michigan, killing as many as 60 dogs

AKC: What Every Puppy Owner Needs to Know About Parvo in Puppies

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of pepperberryfarm‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Cortney Martin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License