Everything About Donald Trump Is True

After nearly two decades of following Donald Trump, these are my opinions, facts, and evaluations of the failed businessman.

First, he was known as a ‘crook’ in New York. He bribed officials and over-valued and under-valued his properties when it was to his advantage. He faced multiple lawsuits for refusing to pay contractors. Trump was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. His association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has raised many other questions about his reputation as a sexual predator.

Although he lied, claiming he never met the Russian President prior to his election, Trump first met with Vladimir Putin in 1987 in Moscow, and they have been allies for the last 35 years. In 2013, he took the Miss Universe Pageant to Moscow. Everything reported by Christopher Steele in his dossier was true. The “pee pee tape,” his collusion with Putin to win the 2016 election, all of it is accurate.

He not only encouraged Putin’s interference in our election, but he was also a part of the planning and execution. He attempted to alienate our allies under the instruction of his handler. He intentionally divided our nation to weaken it beyond repair, once again under orders from Vladimir Putin.

Another failure by Trump, ordered by Putin, to end the NATO alliance, combined with his failure to win the 2020 election, encouraged the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. This was a huge mistake by Putin. NATO has been strengthened by his vile actions and will likely add two new members.

Putin overestimated Trump, not taking into consideration his infliction of the mental condition known as malignant narcissism. Their quest for world domination came crashing down when the American people removed the tyrannical fascist from power in 2020.

One last failed effort, approved by Putin, to overthrow the government of the United States on January 6, 2021, ended the alliance between Trump and his value as a Russian asset. Included in all of this are facts proving that Trump is not only a sexual predator. He is a white supremacist, a xenophobe, a sexist, a homophobe, and a fascist.

This is the real Donald Trump.

Trump never was and never wanted to be our president. This would require the four-letter word he cannot spell, “work.” He and his family were New York socialites who offered nothing of substance to our nation.

His life of privilege began when his parents relieved themselves of his presence and sent him off to boarding school in 1959 at the age of thirteen. After his “graduation,” Father Fred paid for his admission to the University of Pennsylvania’s ‘Wharton Business College.’ Trump received a diploma, but he has proven he did not earn his degree. It is obvious that his father paid for his diploma in the same manner he paid for his multiple deferments from the war in South Vietnam.

Although Trump’s entire life is a tale of failure, millions of uninformed Americans chose to believe his lies. This is why I decided it was time to write an op-ed detailing the most egregious actions which resulted in the most damage to our nation’s future. In truth, his crimes will fill pages in the history books.

It is of equal importance that Trump’s “MAGA Republicans” be removed from office. Beginning on January 20, 2017, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Ron Johnson, and many others abandoned their personal integrity and the principles of the once Grand Old Party to support Trump’s white supremacist and unconstitutional agenda. They must go if our country is to survive.

If you know what happened in Kansas on Tuesday, you know that voting is your right and your duty, and your vote does count. The voters of Kansas defeated their right-wing, extremist legislature and protected women’s rights. You have the power to force change.

The most important dates to come are Nov. 8, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2024. See you at the polls.

OP-ED by James Turnage

Sources:

Politico: The Hidden History of Trump’s First Trip to Moscow; by Luke Harding

ABC News: Out of the Shadows: Christopher Steele defiant on dossier, says Trump still ‘potential’ threat; by Matthew Mosk, Lucien Bruggeman, and Chris Donovan

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License