Ron Johnson Wants to Eliminate Social Security and Medicare

Don't like to read?

The two most important pieces of legislation ever passed in Washington, which created two programs more valuable to older Americans than can be fully expressed in a few words, are under attack by a Trump MAGA Republican, Ron Johnson.

Ron Johnson represents Wisconsin and entered into office in 2010 as a member of the destructive and divisive TEA Party, created by the Koch brothers and other billionaires. They immediately became known as obstructionists and proved that they were unfit for public office.

Johnson is now denying that he suggested that Social Security and Medicare should be eliminated. However, on the Regular Joe Show podcast, he said the following.

“If you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said. “And our problem in this country is that more than 70% of our federal budget, of our federal spending, is all mandatory spending. It’s on automatic pilot … you just don’t do proper oversight. You don’t get in there and fix the programs going bankrupt.

He added: “What we ought to be doing is we ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so it’s all evaluated so that we can fix problems or fix programs that are broken, that are going to be going bankrupt. As long as things are on automatic pilot, we just continue to pile up debt.”

Let’s take a closer look at the remarks of one of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

Johnson called Social Security and Medicare “entitlements.” He should learn the facts about everything he says before making a fool of himself. Working men and women, along with their employers, pay for these programs. The fact is that our government has stolen from their funds for decades to pay for their personal projects, projects which would help them win reelection.

I am 76, and my wife will be 72 this year. Thanks to the great recession, and our advancing ages, we are no longer employed. We made bad choices about where we were employed, and without Social Security and Medicare, we would be homeless. America is more concerned with the profits of corporations than the welfare of our people.

I want you to notice that he never mentioned our nation’s defense budget. This year the Pentagon received more than 800 billion dollars. It increases each year and will reach one trillion by 2025. A watchdog group estimates that 50 cents of every dollar are wasted. The United States spends five-time more money preparing for war than all other nations combined. Why do Republicans fail to discuss the hundreds of billions of dollars completely wasted by the military brass?

Democrats in Washington are giddy. Most of the right-wing base is composed of older white Americans, and these two programs are a “sacred cow.” If Republicans consider this ludicrous idea, they are handing votes and possibly the next two elections to Democrats and Independents.

“The truth lives here,” and Johnson proves once again that Republicans are the party of “special interests,” plutocrats, millionaires, and billionaires, whatever you want to call them. This is who they represent.

Your vote will count in November. The Electoral College is not involved in midterm elections.

Written by James Turnage

Sources:

The Guardian: On the chopping block? Ron Johnson denies threatening social security; by Martin Pengelly

Bloomberg: GOP’s Ron Johnson Faults ‘Entitlements,’ Handing Democrats a Weapon; by Steven T. Dennis

The Hill: Chris Wallace calls Ron Johnson’s Social Security, Medicare idea ‘suicidal politics;’ by Jared Gans

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License