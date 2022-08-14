Has the Trump Family Become the Hatfields and the McCoys?

Don't like to read?

It seems clear that someone close to Donald Trump who knows his movements inside Mar-a-Lago is a mole. He or she informed Attorney General Merrick Garland about documents remaining in a storage area inside the resort, which Trump claimed he had returned to the White House. Is this old, obese, white man capable of telling the truth once in his life?

First, let me offer a fact: one thing shared by the Trump family is that each of them would turn on another if it saved their sorry a**es. Trump’s niece, Mary, offered an opinion about who she believes might be the mole who turned on your former illegitimate president.

“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion. We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who, if it, who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in,” Mary Trump said.

“It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be,” she added. Mary Trump appeared to be referring to the $2 billion investment Kushner secured from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about six months after his father-in-law’s White House tenure came to an end.

There is no proof. Speculation is the key word in this situation. I believe it could be anyone, including Melania. Everyone is fed up with Trump, his lies, and his many, many crimes.

The truth is, he is not worth saving. He has become an irrelevant obese, old, white man who is now an albatross for many politicians. In most circles, he has become a bad joke. Only desperate politicians are clinging to his humongous pants, begging for his assistance. They need his supporters if they are serious about winning elections under the Republican banner. This is where the once Grand Old Party is today.

“The truth lives here,” and the Republican base is diminishing every day. Their lies have become obvious, and even poorly informed Americans no longer trust any man or woman on the right side of the aisle.

If we are honest, a war is in progress between the American people and everyone in power. I trust no one, and I believe that I am only one of a growing number of Americans who identify themselves as Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who feel the same.

The last hope for justice in Washington was the Supreme Court, but they are now among the worst of the worst. “The Six Bad Actors,” who were appointed by Republicans, have become the most corrupt and biased of all 545 men and women who are in charge of saving democracy in America.

Let’s discuss voting. First, and most important, is the fact that your ballot is the only weapon you have against a corrupt government. The need for term limits is undeniable. Congress and the Supreme Court have amassed power beyond the wildest imagination of our Founding Fathers. If they refuse to impose term limits on themselves, we can do it for them. We can remove everyone from office who has an “I” next to his or her name on the ballot. Incumbents have become useless: power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

I am hoping for one event which seems inevitable. I dream of the Trump Klan turning against each other with the intent of saving themselves. This would undoubtedly result in another internal revolution among today’s Republicans in name only, who would turn on each other. Oh, what fun!

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Daily Beast: Mole-a-Lago! Insider Led FBI to Trump’s Document Stash, Report Says; by Ellie Quinlin Houghtaling

Newsweek: Jared Kushner Most Likely Mar-a-Lago Mole Behind FBI Raid: Mary Trump; by Jason Lemon

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of TNS Media – Used With Permission