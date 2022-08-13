Inside Mar-a-Lago the Pile of Excrement Grows Higher and Higher

Don't like to read?

The Lies From ‘Trump World’ grow higher and higher, but not as high as the excrement found inside Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s what Ron DeSantis had to say about police “raids.”

“I knew there was an investigation. It’s not a raid!

With due respect, what you said is editorializing!

I’m not going to let you get away with it. These people did their job! They’ve been smeared as the Gestapo for doing their jobs!

They served a search warrant!!”

Unfortunately, this was not a remark about the search for documents at Mar-a-Lago. This was about a raid he ordered on the home of his former employee, Rebekah Jones. She was the data scientist who refused to manipulate the statistics about deaths in Florida from COVID-19. This raid was organized by DeSantis and his own law enforcement officers in retribution for her refusal to take criminal action as ordered by her boss.

This is what DeSantis actually said about the search warrant and legal search of Trump’s residence:

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves.” My friends, the word is “hypocrisy.”

Standard operating procedure for today’s fake Republicans.

Yesterday’s revelation that there were documents containing America’s nuclear secrets in the information found in Mar-a-Lago’s storage area, not only did I, but every agency related to safeguarding America’s secrets began discussing their fears about what Trump might have done to harm our national security.

Everyone is waiting for this afternoon when the search warrant will be released to the American people. It will contain the primary reasons why the judge signed the document. Although Trump has called for this action from Attorney General Merrick Garland, he has refused to reveal his own copy.

Of course, it is very possible that the information from the warrant itself could harm Trump’s chances in 2024. However, when what was found at Mar-a-Lago is revealed, it could end his political career once and for all.

The questions about nuclear technology were raised knowing that early in his illegitimate presidency, he transferred some information to Saudi Arabia. It is no secret that Trump has shared a close relationship with the Royal Family for more than 30 years. You might remember when dissident and Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered and dismembered under orders from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Trump and his family quickly responded, “I don’t believe it.”

Possibly the most upsetting side effect of this entire situation is the hypocritical response from every right-wing politician in America. They are denouncing the FBI for doing their job. These same failed politicians were on every news network constantly when liberals called for reducing funding for law enforcement after the murder-by-cop of George Floyd. I would like to inform these incompetents that ‘you can’t have it both ways.’

Here are the basic rules for obtaining a search warrant. However, it is important to note that the issuance of a federal search warrant is even more restrictive.

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrant shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

The fourth amendment is frequently violated by law enforcement under the Patriot Act, which is in itself unconstitutional. However, search warrants are one of the most respected documents in the legal profession.

The truth is that all ‘Republicans’ surrendered their integrity and self-respect more than six and one-half years ago and replaced these good qualities with hypocrisy and lies.

By James Turnage, Novelist

