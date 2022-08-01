Hate Consumes 21st Century America

Don't like to read?

One word, one all-consuming emotion which has meaning far beyond the four letters used to create a description of what is happening in my country, a country that once celebrated understanding and compassion. That word is ‘hate.’

Hate is not the opposite of love; indifference is. A lack of positive emotion, a choice to ignore the plight of others, has created a new breed of Americans who are more absorbed with their own importance than those of their fellow citizens. They have become a disease in 21st century America.

Hate is an incredibly strong emotion, taking complete control of everyone who harbors it. It consumes 24 hours of each day. It is not natural. Hate is taught, often handed down from parents to their children. Most don’t even know why they hate, they have no reasons, but once hate takes control, there is no cure. Sadly, deep hatred often leads to violence.

Some think they have valid reasons for hating others, but the truth is that they are ignoring reality. Racism is tantamount to ignorance. If someone is wronged by a person of color, choosing to hate everyone with that same skin color is unfounded and therefore allows intelligent and free thought to be removed and replaced by the darkest emotion known to man.

What I read and see in the country which raised me after a horrible world war and the slaughter of innocent men, women, and children when the most destructive weapon developed by man was used to bring an end to that war quickly may have begun in the early 1950s, but I was too young to see or understand. What I remember is standing proudly every morning, facing the flag, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with a great feeling of pride. That feeling continued into my teens when my ‘education’ began in earnest.

The United States began to evolve in the late 1960s. Human rights, a fight for equality, and an acceptance of diversity began to replace white supremacy/Neo-Nazi organizations. In 2008 a very big step was taken in a nation still troubled with pervasive racism in law enforcement, the court system, and the military. The people elected a Black President. One word defined his campaign, “HOPE.” Hope is what this election gave millions of other Americans and me.

Some positive change remains in progress. However, a negative change, which began in June of 2015, moved our nation back to the time of my birth and what America was actually like for Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, non-Christians, homosexuals, lesbians, and women.

Donald Trump announced his intention to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. His campaign was founded not on the issues or even principles. It was created with the emotions of fear, hatred, and the support of violence in his name.

After four years of personal, angry attacks on Muslims, the LGBTQ community, and Hispanics, while offering his full support for white supremacist groups, he ended his illegitimate presidency with a violent coup attempt to overthrow the election he lost by a landslide.

Although he committed the greatest crime possible, treason, he remains free, continuing to divide our nation with baseless conspiracy theories and blatant falsehoods. His angry cult will never choose to see the truth. They will remain angry and harbor their hatred for anyone who refuses to support the worst president in history. That title will never belong to another. They refuse to believe their own eyes and admit that the violent actions on Jan. 6, 2021, were an insurrection.

Our nation’s current condition cannot be blamed on Trump alone. He has dozens of conspirators remaining in the House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Beginning in 2004, fear tactics have been used to win elections. Fear grows into hatred, and violence committed in the name of hatred has become acceptable. This must change because this is not America.

Our government must be forced to reverse its backward path and move forward into the 21st century with courage and conviction. This requires replacing as many of our elected officials who have failed to perform the jobs for which they were elected as possible. Let’s give them term limits by voting all Incumbents from their lives of luxury and privilege.

The dates to save America are Nov. 8, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2024. With our help, America can return to its former reputation of being a compassionate, understanding nation filled with kindness for one another, the only way to end anger and hatred.

By James Turnage, Novelist

