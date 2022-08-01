‘Two Twenty Seven’ From Stage to Television and Back to Stage

Don't like to read?

For the first time in nearly a decade, Christine Houston’s play, “Two Twenty Seven,” will come to life every weekend throughout August at Chicago’s ETA Creative Arts Foundation Theater. Everyone is invited into the playwright’s imagination while enjoying an afternoon or evening of laughter-filled entertainment.

“Two Twenty Seven” opens on August 4th and runs through the 28th. Performances will be held Thursday and Friday evenings at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. CT.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $40.

The comedy, written and directed by Houston, earned three first-place awards: the Norman Lear, ANTA West, and NADSA. “Two Twenty Seven” also won second place in the Lorraine Hansberry Award. It also won the NAACP Image Award. Audiences were first introduced to Houston’s clever and engaging play when it opened in 1977 at Kennedy-King College.

“It was our desire, mine and ETA’s, to continue to give Chicago audiences the best in the theater. We hope to entertain and educate with this long-awaited production of the “original” stage play “Two Twenty Seven.” It was more than a dream come true when this play returned home, 37 years later, to the beautiful newly built theater at the Kennedy-King College,” – Christine Houston.

Join us for an afternoon or evening of laughter and relaxation!

“Two Twenty Seven” opens on August 4th and runs through the 28th. Performances will be held Thursday and Friday evenings at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. CT.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $40.

ETA Creative Arts Foundation

7558 S. South Chicago Ave.,

Chicago, Illinois 69619

Image Courtesy of TNS Media – Used With Permission