Hypocritical GOP Attacks Another Biden Success Admitting They Have None

In 2009, Moscow Mitch McConnell promised that his party would become the party of obstruction, which would do nothing; the “party of no.” He and his cronies continue to keep that promise. Over the last 13 years, they have done nothing to improve the lives of 331 million people. They baselessly criticized the accomplishments of President Barack Obama and are doing the same to President Joe Biden. This is the only thing they have done in over a decade and the only thing they plan to do. And yet, they want us to reelect them.

President Biden has been in office for only 20 months and has more positive accomplishments than the previous two Republican presidents had in 12 years. He nominated the first Black woman now sitting on the Supreme Court. He signed bills to repair our infrastructure and slow the growth of climate change, forgave student loans for many Americans, and created a non-existent plan claimed by the previous administration to distribute the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. His actions are the reason our economy is on the rise.

I am not alone, but I must admit that Biden has exceeded my personal expectations. I can also proclaim that George W. Bush and Donald Trump did reach my expectations: they did nothing for the majority of Americans while catering to special interests.

The only plan existing within the former Republican Party is attack, attack, attack. I see it every day in Northern Nevada. Catherine Cortez Masto is seeking reelection as one of Nevada’s two female Senators. In many of her ads, she lists her accomplishments in Washington and was praised by Nevadans as she was able to help.

Her opponent is Adam Laxalt. As our state’s attorney general, he did nothing but stuff his pockets with money from large corporations like the petroleum industry and big pharma. His ads offer baseless criticism of Masto because he has nothing positive on his resume.

The same is true in our gubernatorial election. Our current Governor, Steve Sisolak, handled the pandemic with intelligence and foresight. He has overseen economic growth in both Northern and Southern Nevada. And he has the confidence of both business leaders and the working people of our state.

His opponent is former Las Vegas Chief of Police Joe Lombardo. Lombardo was an ineffective leader who was openly racist, bigoted, and opposed to abortion for any reason. He is also a loyal supporter of the worst president in history. His ads are founded on unfounded attacks against Governor Sisolak because he has nothing positive associated with his life.

Since 2000, this has become the only tactic used to win elections across America. They remain the ‘party of no’ and refuse to work for the American people in Washington. Real Republicans from 40 years ago were willing to deliberate and compromise for the purpose of passing legislation that would positively affect all of our nation’s people. Not these pretenders. They refuse to include Democrats in any of their discussions.

Here’s your Friday chuckle. Several “Republicans” criticizing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will receive forgiveness for their own student debt. I doubt they will refuse to accept the benefit.

Moscow Mitch is the reason our government is dysfunctional. It is always a situation of “his way or the highway.” His agenda does not include the needs and wishes of the American people. He will be remembered as the biggest obstructionist in Washington history.

By James Turnage, Novelist

