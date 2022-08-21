Know-Nothing Romney Says Liz Cheney Shouldn’t Run for President

Don't like to read?

Romney Is a 75-Year-Old White Religious Extremist Who Knows Nothing.

Recently Liz Cheney confirmed the possibility that she might become a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who had his rear end handed to him in 2012, gives her “no chance” of winning the nomination. He told Deseret News on Thursday:

I’m not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I’ve done that myself, and that’s something I’m not doing again. I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur.

How quickly they forget. In 2016, Romney and dozens of other Republicans, including Moscow Mitch McConnell, and Lindsey Graham, were members of the “anybody but Trump club” and claimed that he had no chance of winning the nomination. All of these old, white men are failed politicians and know nothing about winning presidential elections.

Let me tell you why Cheney could win because, let’s be truthful here: I have as much chance as anyone else of predicting the outcome of nominations and elections as anyone else in the 21st century. However, I have some very sound reasons why I believe it is more than possible.

First, let’s begin with the obvious. Our 45th and 46th presidents were elected after they reached their 70th birthdays. Both were way too old to lead our nation. In 2022, the average age of every living American is 38.5 years of age, up slightly from 38.1 in 2019. No man or woman over the age of 60 should be elected for the simple reason they are out of touch with the majority of our nation’s people.

Please do not confuse my praise for President Biden with his age. He has surpassed my greatest expectations and accomplished more for the American people than our last three presidents. However, his approval rating has more to do with his age and jokes about his age than reality. That said, although I am 76 years old, I would have great difficulty voting for an 80-year-old man in 2024.

Cheney is 56 years of age: 58 on election day. She has several prerequisites, including name recognition, experience, and the necessary qualities to lead our nation.

Not a single old white man in Washington has demonstrated the courage to do the right thing, regardless of the personal cost to his personal ambitions, including Romney. Cheney had the courage to stand up to the bully in the White House. She voted to impeach Trump after the failed coup attempt and was one of only two Republicans to join the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

She knew that she was risking her seat in the House. Wyoming is about as redneck as you can get, and her loss was lamentable but no surprise.

America has had 46 presidents, all men, all white but one. Few of them have been good presidents, even fewer successful, and only a handful can be called “great.” Most were simply “adequate,” and, sadly, a large number caused more harm than good.

It is time for a woman president. We need change, and that involves a new perspective. Preparing for wars and protecting the profits of big business must no longer be the top priority of the government. The welfare and safety of the American people are the responsibility of our nation’s leadership, and that begins at the top.

Finally, the one fact no one wants to talk about. We know that younger Americans and women are the largest demographics in America. However, included in this statistic is the fact that most voters do not consider themselves Democrats or Republicans. The majority of voters are Independents in 2022. Cheney would not be dependent on Republican voters.

I conducted a small poll of several friends who are staunch Democrats. The majority of them said that they would vote for Ms. Cheney, dependent upon the Democratic candidate in 2024. Most of them were women. A crossover vote could decide the outcome.

In 2012, Romney proved that he was totally out of touch with most Americans, which is true today. He knows nothing of which he speaks.

By James Turnage, Novelist

