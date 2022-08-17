Liz Cheney for President?

Don't like to read?

Yesterday, Aug. 16, 2022, Liz Cheney lost in the Wyoming primary for the House of Representatives. For millions of other political writers and me, this was no surprise. Real Republicans are a minority on the right side of the aisle and most definitely in a deep red state like Wyoming. Cheney is one of the few true Republicans who had the courage to do the right thing and condemn Donald Trump for treason on Jan. 6, 2021.

Today, she announced that she is considering a run for the presidency in 2024. This will make my wife very happy. She has become a big fan.

Just hours after losing her primary in Wyoming, Cheney was asked about her future.

“This primary election is over, but now the real work begins,” Cheney said in her concession speech Tuesday night, noting that she had called opponent Harriet Hageman to congratulate her.

“That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months, and I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” early Wednesday when pressed on if she is thinking about a White House bid.

The question you are asking yourself is: “Can she defeat Trump in the Republican primaries, and if she does, could she defeat Joe Biden?”

Let’s look at what here chances might be.

Cheney would have more difficulty winning the primaries than the general election. There are millions of white supremacists and bigots across our nation who will remain loyal to their leader, Donald John Trump. If he runs, and that’s a huge IF currently, these men and women will undoubtedly vote for Trump in every state.

However, as I have said many times, I do not believe that Trump’s name will be on the ballot on Nov. 5, 2024. He doesn’t want to spend four more years pretending to be the president. He never learned how to lead a nation of 331 million people between 2017 and 2021, and he doesn’t want to. In addition, his age and physical and mental health are suspect. There is a possibility that he will be in federal prison and an even greater possibility that the 14th Amendment will prevent his candidacy.

If Cheney wins the Republican nomination, she will have several advantages over President Biden. She will be 58 years of age on Election Day: Biden will be 82 just two weeks after Americans vote. I believe that, unlike Hillary Clinton, America is eager for a female president. After Trump and Biden. our nation, which is dominated by women, and has an average age of 38.2 years of age, is eager for real change, and that requires a totally different view of our nation’s future.

Finally, after her appearance on the January 6 investigation panel, Democrats and Independents will likely cross over and vote for a real Republican. Of course, this will depend on who runs under the banner of the Democratic Party. If it’s between her and an 81-year-old man, I believe it’s an advantage, Cheney.

All this is speculation. The general election is just over 15 months away, and a lot can change in America between now and then. The 2016 election proves that politics is unpredictable, even though Trump had help from Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and America’s mainstream media.

This is why I chose politics to be my focus. Keeping the American people informed is my only goal. I always promise that “the truth lives here.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Hill: Cheney says she’s ‘thinking about’ running for president; by Mychael Schnell

NPR: Liz Cheney is considering a presidential run to stop Trump after losing her House seat; by Deidre Walsh

Featured and Top Image by Lance Cheung Courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image from US Archives Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License