Donny Drumpf His Family and Supporters Just Cannot Get a Break

Don't like to read?

After years of writing about Trump and his family, I think their original last name fits them better. Drumpf is the name that came with them from Germany. They are a family of immigrants, and most Americans are proud of their heritage, not the Drumpfs.

The last couple of weeks has been difficult for the Drumpf family, to say the least. In just a few days, Donny Sr. had his residence inside Mar-a-Lago searched. The FBI found multiple classified documents hidden in the basement and Donny’s bedroom. Then he was forced to testify before a grand jury in New York, where he confirmed his reputation as a mafia boss, taking the fifth amendment hundreds of times.

Donny Drumpf Jr. made a fool of himself, again. He posted a five-minute Facebook video attacking our real president on Friday: “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” Only a single word is necessary to describe it: “pitiful.”

“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip. Guys… Joe Biden… is what stands between us and… a nuclear capable China. Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning… if there’s a serious crisis… with Russia,” Trump can be heard saying in the video.

Apparently, he is unaware that China already has an estimated 350 nuclear warheads. This is what happens when your children skip most of their elementary and high school classes. If this is an effort to hide the fact that his father is guilty of treason for his attempted coup and his theft of nuclear secrets, he failed badly.

To no one’s surprise, Donny Jr. was ‘blasted’ on Facebook.

“​​This is why you don’t do drugs kids. Slurred speech, lack of coordination, involuntary eye movements,​ and eventually… delirium. DT Jr. needs intervention. ​Seek help, dude,” wrote a Facebook user in the video’s comments.

There were many more comments, most with similar themes.

Finally, the grotesque new “wall” in Arizona.

Governor Doug Ducey had an idea. He is using old, discarded shipping containers to build the ugliest “wall” you have ever seen. He is stacking them on top of each other and claiming to secure them.

“Behind the scenes of the 8,800-pound shipping containers fortifying Arizona’s southern border near Yuma. These 9-by-40-feet containers are linked together, welded shut and not budging!”

Nice Try, Dufus, but less than a day later, this happened. At least one of the containers has already fallen down, making his “wall” a danger to passersby. Ducey is obviously a strong fan of another mentally deficient old white man, Donald Drumpf Sr.

This is actually a story of two old men: Donald Drumpf and President Joe Biden. Biden’s positive efforts for America’s people have shown enormous success over the last couple of weeks. Yesterday he signed the Inflation Reduction Act, being called “the most important act to fight climate change in America’s history.” He beat COVID-19 for the second time. Inflation is in decline, including gas prices at the pump. This with the midterm elections just 83 days away.

If Republicans suffer losses in the midterms, they can only blame themselves for supporting Trump and not serving 331 million people.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Independent: Donald Trump Jr posts strange rant: ‘Joe Biden is what stands between us and nuclear-capable China;’ by Arpan Rai

AP News: Trump can’t hang on to lawyers after false election claims; by Alana Durkin Richer, Nomaan Merchant, and Colleen Long

BoingBoing: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s new border wall already falling; by Jennifer Sandlin

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inet Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License