NBC Moves ‘Days of Our Lives’ to Air Exclusively on Peacock

Don't like to read?

NBC has decided to move the longest-running soap opera, “Days of Our Lives,” to its Peacock streaming platform, exclusively. Starting September 12, fans will have to tune into Peacock in order to see what happens next with their favorite storyline show.

“Days of Our Lives” has aired over 14,000 times on broadcast TV. The show first started in 1965, back when Lyndon B. Johnson was president.

Those who haven’t had a chance to catch any of the show or just happened to miss an episode can watch the reruns already on the Peacock. The streaming platform is also home to the show’s spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

In a statement, Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, explained “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers.”

The majority of “Days of Our Lives” fans ” audience already watching digitally.” Moving the soap opera to the Peacock helps them ” build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The company will be launching “NBC News Daily” in the time slot “Days of Our Lives” used to be in. The news program will be an hour long and be anchored by Vicky Nguyen, Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, and Morgan Radford.

“Days of Our Lives” is set in a fictitious Midwest town called Salem. The main families are the DiMeras, Kiriakis’, Carvers, Hortons, and the Bradys.

The show has won 58 Emmy Awards in its over five decades of airing on TV.

Now the only soap operas that will be airing on broadcast TV are “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CBS: ‘Days of Our Lives’ to stream on Peacock in end-of-an-era move

IMDb: “Days of Our Lives”

Images Courtesy of starbright31‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License