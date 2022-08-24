NXT Heatwave Brings the Heat

Don't like to read?

On August 16, 2022, WWE’s developmental brand NXT had its next biggest event of the summer following NXT’s Great American Bash. NXT Heatwave had a pretty stacked card from beginning to end with the temperature rising and rising. The card had matches such as a street fight with dire consequences, and three scorching NXT title matches. NXT Heatwave stands as the next stop in the summer that sends a boiling rivalry between best friends finally meet in the ring.

NXT Heatwave Teases World’s Collide

NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams defended the title against maybe his toughest opponent yet Giovanni Vinci. The opponent matched everything that Melo dished out but Williams made sure that Vinci was not vittoriosa — victorious. Melo told him he was going to put him on a T-shirt that wasn’t designer and he kept his word. Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams retains against Giovanni Vinci at Heatwave.

Heatwave then had the ex-best friend Roxxanne Perez against Cora Jade looking for revenge when Jade cost her the NXT Women’s championship. Jade ended up being victorious once Perez had decided not to harm her friend. This matchup kind of gave everything Perez chose to look at the good in her friend.

NXT UK brings the Heat to NXT 2.0

The Streetfight had the NXT Heatwave universe flared up as Tony D’Angelo fought Santos Escobar for the right of Legado De Fantasma’s place in the D’Angelo Family or if Santos will have to leave NXT forever. It came down to the brass knuckles or the crowbar. NXT Heatwave marked the end of Legado’s legacy in NXT as D’Angelo defeats Santos and he can no longer be a part of the NXT roster.

The NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose had to face her Karma in Zoey Stark. She injured her nine months ago causing them to lose the NXT Women’s Tag team titles.

NXT Heatwave saw Rose defeat Stark in order to retain the Women’s title and push her reign to over 300+ days. The main event is what we had been waiting on the defiant champion Bron Breakker versus the Irish Ace. Bron retained against the Irish Ace and then was confronted by the NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Will we see them face off to unify both titles or what Bate’s plans are in NXT 2.0?

Written by Semetrius Holmes

