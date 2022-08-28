Only Four People Murdered in Two Shootings: Not Worth Reporting

Don't like to read?

I was looking at the U.S. section of Google a while ago. Most of it was about our corrupt and dysfunctional government, politics, and more reports of crimes committed by your former president.

Then I came across two stories about two lone gunmen murdering innocent people on a warm, summer Saturday evening in Coney Island and on a bright and hot Sunday morning in Houston.

Early Sunday morning, a man who was estimated to be about 40 years of age stood across the street from an apartment building in Houston, Texas, armed with a shotgun. He had recently been evicted from that same residence. According to the authorities, he had set fire to the building before taking up his position in front of the entrance. As five residents ran from the building, he shot them. Three died, and two were seriously injured before the perpetrator was shot and killed by law enforcement. They ranged in age from 40-60. All names have been withheld.

On a late summer evening, as men and women were strolling along the iconic boardwalk at Coney Island outside of New York, the mood suddenly changed. A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and died at 11:57 p.m. The gunman shot two more men and two women before leaving the scene. The latter four are expected to survive their injuries. They ranged in age from 34-49.

Reporters call this ‘just another weekend in America.’ Mass shootings, which outnumber days on the calendar in the 21st century, have become so commonplace that I’m surprised they were reported nationally.

Maybe it was the circumstance in Houston or the location having significant historical implications at Coney Island, but it was not another school shooting, a crowded grocery store, or a shopping mall. It was just another day in the U.S.A.

I have written so many stories about shootings in America; I’m no longer angry, but I am disgusted and ashamed. Many of these deaths were preventable, but about one-half of the 545 men and women who rule over us in Washington consider the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers more important than the lives of the men, women, and children which are cut short unnecessarily. They also consider the contributions to their election campaigns of greater importance than public safety; than you NRA gun lobby.

There is no question that America has the worst and least effective government in the free world. When elected, they break all their campaign promises and refuse to serve the people who elected them. They bow to the billionaires and millionaires who own the once Grand Old Party.

I find it very sad that it is no longer safe to go anywhere in America. I grew up in Los Angeles and was raised by a single mother. She often worked overtime on Saturdays. I would get on my bicycle and travel all over West Los Angeles looking for a football or baseball game. My brother and I walked miles to the local movie theater and, in summer, to the municipal pool alone.

If I had children today, I would never let them out of my sight. I would be frightened as I sent them to school daily, and attending church would be out of the question. We would never go to a mall to “window shop.” We would only go to a store if we needed something I could not purchase online. An angry, hate-filled man with a gun, a domestic terrorist, could be anywhere and everywhere.

The legendary humorist, Will Rogers, said: “Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”

Mark Twain: “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it.”

I trust no one in authority today. They all commit lies of omission, at the very least.

By James Turnage, Novelist

