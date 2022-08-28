Reasons Why Trump Was Gifted the 2016 Election: He Accepts the Truth

Don't like to read?

Russian interference, James Comey’s announcement 11 days prior to the election, and the fact that the mainstream media gave Trump five times more coverage than all other candidates combined: are the reasons why our nation had the worst president in history for four very long years.

There is one thing that happens to every pathological liar; they eventually recant past lies unintentionally. They forget lies they told in the past when an opportunity arises to use old allegations for their advantage. In the following message on his own “Truth Social,” Trump admits that without James Comey’s announcement of a new investigation into Hillary’s use of private emails prior to the election, he would have lost in 2016. Trump straight out says that: Comey conducted a “fake investigation” of Hillary Clinton, and because of that, he was able to win the 2016 election.

Five Thirty-Eight underlined this fact months later:

Hillary Clinton would probably be president if FBI Director James Comey had not sent a letter to Congress on Oct. 28. The letter, which said the FBI had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into the private email server that Clinton used as secretary of state, upended the news cycle and soon halved Clinton’s lead in the polls, imperiling her position in the Electoral College.

Two other efforts to help Trump win in 2016 cannot be denied.

Vladimir Putin makes extraordinary efforts to interfere in the election on Trump’s behalf. His agents purchased time on social media, and the result was a lower voter turnout in the three states which decided the outcome of the Electoral College vote, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

A fact no one has ever discussed but had a huge influence on the outcome of the election is the coverage by the mainstream media. Between June 2015 and election day, Nov. 8, 2016, the media gave Trump five times more coverage than all other candidates combined.

The 2016 election was rigged, and this is an undeniable fact. Trump was an “illegitimate president.” Approximately 60 percent of all Americans despise your 45th president. He is the opposite of what an American President should be. About 40 percent support him because they share his lack of principles, morals, and values.

The January 6 failed coup was organized and planned by Trump. Those who led the treasonous mob were leaders of Neo-Nazi/white supremacist groups who would destroy our democracy and shred the Constitution, with the exception of the second amendment.

However, little by little, the GOP is moving away from the worst man in the world.

Former Attorney General, William Barr, protected Trump’s humongous derriere for years, including hiding most of the information contained in Robert Mueller’s report. Today he is condemning Trump for refusing to follow a tradition that began in 1797, when George Washington left the presidency, shaking hands and offering congratulations to John Adams. There is no doubt that Trump was soundly defeated in 2020. However, his ego would not accept his historical loss.

“Something I’m pretty tired of from the right is the constant pandering to outrage and people’s frustrations. And picking and picking and picking at that sore without trying to channel those feelings in a constructive direction.”

Appearing on Fox News, Karl Rove, the brains behind George W. Bush, defended the search of Trump’s residence after the moderator questioned the reasons behind the raid.

Rove said: the FBI that they had “been misled” by the Trump team, either via a “deliberate lie or a lie based in ignorance,” prompting the search warrant request.

Trump is no longer ‘above the law.’

Trump never was my ‘president.’ If President Obama had done the right thing and informed the voting public that Russia was attempting to help Trump win the election in October, when the fact was confirmed by our nation’s top security agencies, Trump never would have become our nation’s second illegitimate president. Less than a month later, America was infected with the disease now known as “Trumpism.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

