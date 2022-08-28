Kash Patel Whines and Donald Trump Complains About Arrest Affidavit

Don't like to read?

Kash Patel is Whining, Donald Trump is Complaining About Redactions in the Search Warrant Affidavit, While I Laugh

Trump adviser Kash Patel is whining about being named in Trump’s theft of national secrets. Trump is complaining about redactions in the affidavit, which was used to convince a federal judge to issue a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago residence, although his Attorney General, Bill Barr, censored most of the Robert Mueller report. That was acceptable.

I don’t like doing this, but I am beginning to think that the entire right wing of politicians in the 21st century is brain-damaged. They forget what they complain about until it affects them, and then they cry like spoiled children.

In Trump’s four years, he had more resignations and firings than any other president in history. Many of the vacancies were never filled. The last Secretary of Defense was never confirmed by the Senate, and his chief of staff, Kash Patel, was obviously a temp. When Patel was recently named in the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, he was livid. He proves that anyone who agreed to work in Trump’s administration was too dumb to live. If you supported Trump, you would eventually be involved in criminal activity; it was just a matter of time.

Patel called it a “politicization by DOJ at its finest.” In a separate statement, he said the Biden administration had “intentionally jeopardized” his safety by not censoring his name. Patel, who is of Indian descent, concluded the statement by declaring “Brown Lives Matter.”

Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States. This cartel of corruption inside of our government is so devoid of concern about national security. The DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions. This same FBI has been investigating death threats made against me due to baseless political overreach by government gangsters and in their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my safety again. Brown Lives Matter. These gangsters are on notice.

To answer this, I would like to remind Patel that it was his choice to become a part of the Washington Mafia, which has been under investigation by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies since January 20, 2017. If he is seeking pity, he can simply “go to hell.” He knew what he was doing, and as an insider, he watched illegal and unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration on a daily basis but refused to do anything about them.

“Mafia” is the best description of the Trump White House. He controlled everything; nothing was done without his knowledge, and every man and woman in the West Wing was complicit. The crimes committed over four years became more egregious, culminating in the theft of national secrets, which Trump planned to use in the future when they could be used for personal gain.

Trump was more dangerous than Al Capone, John Gotti, and any other crime boss in history. His crimes affected 331 million people, and if he had been given a second term, he would have ended the dream of our Founding Fathers.

As for Patel, he was just another power-hungry individual who would do anything for power, fame, and fortune. Those who served Trump wanted to be like him. They sought the support of leaders whose nations are enemies of the United States and the MAGA Republican leadership. Most importantly, they believed they were above the law, but in the end, they will discover that the Constitution remains whole, and the Law of the Land applies to every American, occasionally that includes the rich and powerful.

By James Turnage, Novelist

