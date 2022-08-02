Republicans Reverse Their Opposition to a Bill Protecting Veterans

Don't like to read?

Last week GOP Senators defeated a bill protecting the rights of veterans who suffer from the effects of Agent Orange and burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Twenty-five Republicans reversed their position related to previous support for a bill protecting the health of returning military men and women who were damaged from chemical agents used by our own government and the enemy in war zones. One year ago, they supported the bill, and last Wednesday evening, they ‘changed their minds.’ After their reversal of opinion, Ted Cruz was seen fist bumping in celebration of their defeat of a bill protecting our veterans.

Reports from the Hill claim that Republicans chose to vote against the bill after Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin struck a deal that would have guaranteed passage, as relatives and victims of the chemical agents waited outside, expecting the announcement of its passage.

“We really expected yesterday to be a procedural vote that would go with easy passage,” said Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, a nonprofit veterans’ organization. “That was the absolute expectation.”

The truth is, they were livid. They had been led to believe that this bill would pass easily. Their access to healthcare necessary to treat their service-related illnesses and injuries would have become much less complicated. When the news spread to those waiting outside, there were loud voices raised in anger.

On Monday, these same Republicans back-peddled on their vote against the legislation and promised to pass it quickly and have it on President Biden’s desk by the end of the week.

Of course, these hypocrites made several weak excuses for their original vote, but we know the truth. Moscow Mitch McConnell is desperate to regain control of the Senate, and losing the votes of veterans could be critical. The Senate is currently split 50-50, and because this is a midterm, history is on his side. However, with such a delicate balance, every vote counts.

The PACT Act is expected to pass by the end of Tuesday.

Republicans are once again playing politics with much-needed legislation. Their only real interest is winning elections regardless of the cost to the American people.

Republicans have become enemies of the majority of all Americans. They have chosen to rule over us, not serve us, the voters who elected them.

This brings me to a question: Why would you vote for them if they refuse to vote for your needs and wishes? Without lies, conspiracy theories, and assistance from Fox News, Newsmax, and other fake news broadcasts, if the truth were known, right-wing politicians would win very few elections.

However, I am not writing this to defend Democrats. Only a handful of the men and women who sit on the left side of the Capitol Building have the courage to stand up to the bullies on the right. They, too, are concerned about winning elections.

In 1955, John F. Kennedy published a book about eight principled senators who always did the right thing, regardless of politics. Its title is “Profiles in Courage.” If he were in today’s senate, he would be unable to find eight senators with these same morals and principles.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License