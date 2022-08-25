The Trump Klan Has Always Been Screwed Up

Don't like to read?

The One Thing I Didn’t Want to Know: How Screwed Up the Trump Klan Has Always Been

Assistance from foreign nations, saving their businesses. Controversial business relationships around the world. Ivanka’s ownership of “sweat shops” in China, where her clothing line is manufactured. Close associations with the enemies of the United States. Questionable relationships within the family. Parental abandonment. Sons who murder endangered animals. These are just some of the things I learned about the Trump Klan between June 15, 2015, and today.

One story inspired me to think about this today.

Alex Holder is the Trump family historian. Much of his film footage has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. He agreed to an interview on Reddit Tuesday. While offering his remarks, Holder made it clear that he was not a fan of Donald Trump. He surprised many of us when he reported that Eric was afraid of his older brother, Donald Jr.

Holder spent a great deal of time with the Klan prior to the 2020 election. The House committee subpoenaed much of the raw, uncut footage.

During the Reddit AMA, Holder said he found Donald Trump to be “a very insecure man who depends on external adoration. [Trump was] obsessed with how he looked [and wore] a huge amount of makeup.

He noted that although Trump spends time with his first three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, he seldom speaks to Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Marla Maples, or Barron, his son by Melania.

“Eric is probably least like his father but I say this only because Don Jr. and Ivanka are very similar to their old man,” Holder said.

Elsewhere, he added, “Eric was the friendliest. I don’t think Don Jr. liked me very much. (Not sure why..!)”

In her book about Trump, niece Mary described the Fred Trump family as “loveless.” She also claimed that the sons constantly sought the attention of their father. It has never been explained why Donald was sent away to military boarding school at age 13, but we know that during that time, he had little contact with his mother or father.

He raised his children in a similar manner to his father, according to Mary. He offered most of his attention to Ivanka. You’ve listened to the orange buffoon speak about his daughter in ways that were surprising, improper, and even bordered on sexual attraction. However, not once did I record a single instance when he praised his sons. Of course, there was never a word spoken about Tiffany or Barron.

Psychiatrists claim that who we are is a combination of our environment and heredity. Maybe this explains the history of the “Drumpf” family. Beginning with Trump’s grandfather, Fredrich, who immigrated from Germany in the very early days of the 20th century, the men have ‘opportunists,’ seeking their fortunes through real estate and other curious means. None of them could be part of a “love story.” It appears that environment and heredity were virtually intertwined in the Trump family history.

The situation for Ivanka was very different. It has been reported that Trump planned to appoint her the ‘president of the world bank,’ until Steve Mnuchin intervened.

We can only assume that Trump’s grandfather was a racist, having arrived in America in the early 1900s. We know that Father Fred was, based on his orders to place a large red “C” at the top of rental applications from Black men and women. After receiving his diploma from Wharton Business College, Donald worked for his father before beginning his own failed business “empire.”

The stories about the Trump family are strange, seemingly about distant and cold people. It appears that each of his sons is expected to stand alone in the world. There is no excuse for failure, and this is the cause for fear of failure and insecurity, which is evident within the Donald Trump family.

By James Turnage, Novelist

