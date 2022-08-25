Trump’s ‘Treasure Trove’ of Secret Documents Revealed by Jared Kushner?

Don't like to read?

When Donald Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021, those in control of the National Archives were aware that a large number of documents were missing. After Trump was confronted, he returned several boxes of documents. However, a subsequent investigation found that many documents remained unaccounted for. Although they were positive that Trump failed to return them, they had no knowledge of where they might be. That was until someone informed the FBI that he was hiding them in his current residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Someone with inside knowledge.

Naturally, speculation began about the identity of the informant. One name began to rise to the top of the list. It was a name we heard many times between 2017 and 2021: Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Kushner and Trump have a lot in common. They use other people for their own advantage. Let’s travel back to the beginning. It was Kushner who convinced the novice and unqualified new president to fire FBI Director James Comey. Kushner had been involved with Russian bankers, attempting to acquire loans for the family real estate business. Insiders believe that this situation was on Comey’s list of issues to be investigated.

It is no secret that Kushner left the White House richer by more than $640 million. Immediately after he was no longer a member of Trump’s government, he received more than two-billion dollars in investments from the Saudi Royal Family. Kushner defended Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman when he was accused of ordering the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident and reporter for the Washington Post.

Those close to the Trump family offered their opinions about Kushner being the whistleblower.

Commentators like the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, and Michael Cohen, his former attorney, both raised the possibility that the supposed informer could be Kushner. Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also said it would have had to be one of “six to eight people” in his inner circle, a grouping that would include Kushner. A recent report by the Guardian said sources around Trump suspected it was a family member because FBI agents knew exactly what to look for, including a specific leather case.

The allegations should surprise no one. Fred Trump’s legacy was a mantra to ‘place yourself above all others, family and friends included, in every situation. Your survival, your success is your only option.’

Trump followed his father’s instructions many times in his life, turning on his closest friends and even his brother, Mary Trump’s father when it served his personal ambitions. It’s logical that Ivanka married someone like her father, and he has exceeded her expectations.

Like his father-in-law, Kushner accomplished none of the tasks assigned to him by the failed president. Although the couple has been shunned by the New York social elite, they have purchased a multi-million-dollar estate in an exclusive area near Miami, where their neighbors are older, mostly retired “socialites.”

The documents stolen from the White House are extremely sensitive and a clear violation of the Espionage Act, even more damning than the documents stolen by Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in the late 1940s. Trump should be sleeping on a cot in federal prison, not flying around the nation spreading lies. However, for his entire life, he has escaped prosecution for a life of crime. Don’t expect our corrupt government to make any big changes in the near future.

By James Turnage, Novelist

