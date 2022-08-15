Republicans Seek to Repeal Law That Convicted Julius and Ethel Rosenberg

Don't like to read?

President Woodrow Wilson signed the Espionage Act into law in 1917. In 1951 it was used to convict the Rosenbergs, who had been selling nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union. They were executed for their crimes. It appears that Trump will be charged with espionage, and the Trump MAGA Party is afraid their leader will be convicted and spend the remainder of his pitiful life in federal prison, where he belongs.

It is highly likely that Trump will be charged with stealing classified documents, including some of our nation’s nuclear secrets. Rand Paul and other fake Republicans want to repeal the Espionage Act; I can’t imagine why.

For as long as I can remember, those who sit on the right side of the aisle claimed to support three issues and groups: the military, law enforcement, and family values.

After the debacle a week ago, related to a bill called the “PACT Act,” which made it easier for our veterans who were victims of Agent Orange and burn pits to receive assistance for multiple related illnesses, no one in our military will trust these fake Republicans again.

They continue to support exorbitant military spending because it’s “good business” for many of their supporters who are invested in the Military Industrial Complex.

The truth is, family values have always been a bad joke by Republican leaders. They are the most corrupt men and sexual predators in our nation, led by well-known individuals including Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, and Rudy Giuliani. Then there’s the strangeness of Mike Pence, but that’s another story. They will say and do anything to receive your vote and then do whatever special interests tell them to do when elected.

It is true that the Espionage Act has been bastardized. It has inaccurately been used to punish other less serious crimes, including courageous whistleblowers.

However, Trump’s crimes prove their value. He must be seriously punished for his abuse of power. There is no doubt by anyone who really knows the “real Donald Trump” that his intentions were to profit from the sale or distribution of those documents. The only crime Trump has not been proven guilty of is murder, as long as we excuse his failure to lead the fight against the pandemic, which killed more than one million Americans. That may yet become an addition to his long list of criminal actions. We’ll have to wait and see.

The very fact that MAGA Republicans, led by the annoyingly incompetent junior Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, continue to support him is a crime in itself. There has never been a greater traitor or enemy to the future of the United States of America than Donald John Trump. Anyone in America who continues to offer their loyalty to Trump, or any of his MAGA Republicans, is his or herself a traitor to real Americans. Anyone who does not recognize his many crimes and his mental incapabilities is either too ignorant to be allowed to vote or seeks the overthrow of our nation for their own purposes.

Please save our nation and eliminate all men and women who call themselves Republicans from office. They are not. They have sold their souls to Trump and will never be of any use in our nation in the future. Trust me: “The truth lives here.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

