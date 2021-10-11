Donald Trump’s Backers Support ‘Organized Crime’

Don't like to read?

From day one, the Trump administration violated the U.S. Constitution, particularly the Emoluments Clause. Trump’s criminal actions escalated until Jan. 6, 2021, when he committed the ultimate crime of treason against his own country.

If you know his and his family’s history as I do, you are not surprised. Trump has a history of bribing public officials and using other methods to save his controversial business “empire.”

Trump’s supporters and his party continue to treat him like a mafia don. They have surrendered both their free will and right to think freely in service to a fascist who cares about nothing and no one but himself.

He may be out of office, but he continues to obstruct justice. Not only is Trump facing multiple civil actions, but his involvement in the January 6 insurrection is also about to be exposed. So, what is the orange failure doing about it? He orders others involved to ignore subpoenas and refuse to testify to the facts, which led to a failed coup attempt.

In June 2015, Trump began to act like a crime boss — the head of organized crime in America. His party has become a group of “yes men” who lack the courage to do the right thing and ignore his outrageous and illegal demands.

Steve, “the Nazi,” Bannon has already declared that he will not respect his subpoena and will not testify. Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino are expected to do the same.

Members of the U. S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack declare they are committed to challenging every obstacle with definitive action and releasing their findings in a timely manner.

The World Watched the Horror of January 6 Unfold

I watched as the fascist mob defiled the Capitol and attacked our democratic election on January 6. I listened to their Fuhrer order them to stop the count of Electoral College votes. Trump’s action was the very definition of sedition.

As I watched in horror, I became increasingly angry as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history unfolded. The worst of me rose to the surface. I hoped the military would do their job and begin shooting the people attempting to overthrow our government.

In reality, I don’t need an investigation. I know what I saw and have learned enough about what occurred before that day to confirm that a sitting president was deeply involved in the planning and executing of the insurrection.

The government of the United States of America is the worst in all of the developed nations. In any other nation, Trump would have been arrested and placed in a holding cell, awaiting trial for treason against the country he refused to lead.

On that day, a day I will remember equally with the cowardly attacks on 9/11, I was ashamed of my country. I write novels, and even my sometimes twisted imagination could never have created a situation similar to that horrific day. Yet, I continue to find it unbelievable that our military did nothing.

Once again, this would never have been the situation in any other nation in the world.

Does the military support our country, or are they a part of Trump’s cult? I know many of our law enforcement personnel are devoted to Trump’s fascist ideas, but that’s another story.

There is no question; if you support Trump, you support crime at the federal level. You are not an American; you are a “Trumpster.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

