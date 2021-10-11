COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Rise as Death Percentage Decline

Don't like to read?

New data shows that the Nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rates have increased by 30 percent while death rates have declined by 8 percent. This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) COVID data tracker published on Oct. 8, 2021.

The new data shows the current seven-day case average is at 95,448. This is an 11.6 percent decrease from last week. The new data marks the third consecutive week the national COVID-19 case average has declined.

From September 29 to October 5 the seven-day hospitalization average dropped 13.2 percent with only 7,440 cases.

Around 216.3 million U.S. citizens have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This means around 65.1 percent of the U.S. population has jumped on board with the vaccinations. The data further shows about 6.4 million fully vaccinated individuals have received their booster doses.

The new seven-day average for daily administered vaccines was 948,921 as of October 7. This is a 30.5 percent increase from last week’s numbers.

Based on October 2 projections, the CDC estimates 99 percent or more of all U.S. COVID-19 cases are from the delta variant. The U.S. seven-day death average is 1,431. Dropping this week’s average 8.4 percent lower than last week.

The U.S. seven-day average for COVID positive test is 6.1 percent. This is 5.9 percent lower than last week’s data. The average test volume for the week ending September 30 was around 1.5 million. This was 6 percent lower than the week prior.

Even with the decreasing numbers, many hospitals are still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. An emergency room physician in West Michigan, Dr. Rob Davidson, spoke with CNN about the hospital he works at.

He explained how he worked a few shifts ” where I had six, seven people sitting in the emergency department, waiting for beds at other hospitals that didn’t exist, waiting… ambulances that were six, seven hours away from being able to bring them to those places.”

Michigan is one of a handful of states that are experiencing this issue. Nationally the rate of COVID-19 cases has been dropping. Many people are hoping that one day soon this virus will be contained for the most part.

