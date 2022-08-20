There Is Only One Reason Why Any Americans Support Trump

Don't like to read?

The truth about Trump’s presidency and his entire life is no longer a secret. None of it is good news for Trump supporters. I will not go through all of them, but I am adamant that the core reason for his support from 74 million voters is based on one fact: he is the leader of the white supremacist movement in America. The United States is the most racist nation in the free world, and the Trump administration escalated this situation.

From the beginning of the 20th century, when the first Drumpf arrived in America, racism has been a constant factor in their personal and business lives. Trump’s father, Fred, owned multiple high-rise apartment buildings in New York. His rental agents had multiple instructions when potential residents offered rental applications. One of those instructions was applicable to Black men and women exclusively. The agents were to place a large, red “C” at the top of the application. When Trump received his degree from Wharton Business College, his first job was to work with his father.

When he began his own real estate business, he became well-known for refusing to pay his construction crews. Many of the companies involved were operated by Hispanic men. Numerous lawsuits ensued. Trump spent many hours in a court of law.

In June of 2015, when he declared his intention to seek the Republican Party’s nomination, his first rally was founded on racism and bigotry. It was then that he promised to “build a big, beautiful wall between Mexico and the United States.” He blamed Hispanics for everything from drug trafficking to rape and murder.

In August of 2017, a white supremacist/Neo-Nazi rally was held in Charlottesville, Virginia. A young anti-fascist woman was killed by one of the men marching in support of fascism. Later, when Trump finally addressed the television cameras, he said, “There were good people on both sides.” This cemented the assumption of many that he was indeed the leader of the white supremacist movement in America.

On June 1, 2020, a protest organized by the Black Lives Matter movement was taking place in Lafayette Park, just outside the White House. Trump gathered the military, Capitol police, members of his family and administration, and even the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, to participate in a march from the White House to St. John’s Church for a photo op. As they marched through Lafayette Park, the military fired their guns, armed with rubber bullets, and exploded tear gas canisters to disperse American citizens who were exercising their first amendment rights.

These are just the lowlights of his history of racism. Every speech to his supporters included the creation of fear, anger, and hatred focused on anyone who was not pure white or disagreed with his dark vision for America. Gradually he became known not only as a fascist but the leader of groups including The Proud Boys, the Aryan Brotherhood, and dozens more who came out of the shadows when Trump won the Electoral College in 2016.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump executed a coup that failed. It had been planned and organized by Trump with the assistance of several of his aides and leaders of white supremacist groups.

After enjoying the violence on television for more than three hours, Trump finally spoke to his “people.”

Trump does not go on TV. Instead, he tweets a video talking to his supporters inside the Capitol.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt,” he begins. “We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the way others are treated. … I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.”

I rest my case. Trump has no love for his country and seeks the repeal of the first amendment and the establishment of fascism in America. “The truth lives here.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Anthony Crider’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Anthony Crider’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License