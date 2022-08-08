Trump Committed So Many Heinous Acts: I Almost Forgot One of the Worst

Don't like to read?

To list Trump’s Constitutional violations over four years would take up too many pages. The number is so long and was so frequent that I almost forgot one time when he violated the rights of hundreds just outside of the White House.

On June 1, 2020, Trump decided he needed a photo op. He was weary of hundreds of peaceful protestors who had gathered in Lafayette Park just outside of the White House. He hastily gathered Capitol Police, and members of the military, along with members of his administration, and marched to St. John’s Episcopal Church. Joining the entourage was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. I was disappointed to see the leader of our country’s military supporting a fascist who intentionally violated the First Amendment rights of real Americans.

When the gates to the White House were opened, the military forces began firing tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at the protestors. When they reached the church, Trump held up an upside-down bible and had his picture taken. They then returned to the White House.

Apparently, General Milley was tricked into joining the march. Upon his return, he immediately drafted a resignation letter to Trump, stating his intention to step down as the Chairman.

The letter was published in the New Yorker on Monday.

“The events of the last couple weeks have caused me to do deep soul-searching,” Milley wrote, “and I can no longer faithfully support and execute your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is my belief that you were doing great and irreparable harm to my country. I believe that you have made a concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military. I thought that I could change that. I’ve come to the realization that I cannot, and I need to step aside and let someone else try to do that.”

In the article, quotes from Trump’s tirade prior to the heinous act were revealed in a new book. He wanted extreme violence to occur as he began his ridiculous and totally unnecessary march.

“You are all losers! You are all f***ing losers!” Trump said, according to the book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, “The Divider: Trump in the White House.” “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” (Esper later recalled the discussion in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.”)

Prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, failed coup, this was the least presidential and most treasonous act I had ever seen. I have watched the actions of 13 presidents, beginning with Dwight D. Eisenhower. Nothing close to this ever happened before.

It is unrealistic to refer to Trump as an American president. He is an embarrassment to all 44 men who preceded him. Although it is a historical fact that America has been harmed by more incompetent presidents than served by good leaders, Trump was different than all the rest. He was playing a part and not playing it well.

We should be happy that Trump was not a working president; think of the harm he might have done if he spent more than a few hours a day in the Oval Office. He knows nothing about anything. His failures are many, and his accomplishments in 76 years are zero.

His actions made many of us ashamed to be American citizens for four years.

Written by James Turnage

Sources:

NPR: Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed To Clear Way For Trump Church Photo-Op; by Tom Gjelten

Yahoo! News: Gen. Milley drafted scathing letter of resignation to Trump after Lafayette Square; by Dylan Stableford

Featured and Top Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License