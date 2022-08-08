Is Ron DeSantis Worse Than Donald Trump? His Actions Say ‘Yes’

Don't like to read?

Ron DeSantis is an ambitious politician who will say anything, do anything, and walk over his subordinates to achieve his personal goals. He doesn’t care about his state of Florida. Like Donald Trump, he cares about himself and nothing more.

DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump and is an equally horrible human being. He is actually doing things instead of ordering Moscow Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to do his foul deeds. DeSantis has proven himself a white supremacist, a misogynist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, and by his own actions, a fascist.

His latest decision appears to be an effort to discourage tourism, Florida’s primary financial resource.

DeSantis is proposing to change the motto on license plates from “The Sunshine State,” to “Don’t Tread on Me.” The following is his explanation.

“The free state of Florida has a new license plate for pre-order that benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation and sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ or Florida,” DeSantis tweeted.

If his tweet means anything to you, please explain it to me. Those who know him believe that it is a threat to tourists. He is afraid of protests from out-of-state men and women who reject his unconstitutional proposals and actions.

Unlike Trump, DeSantis is not mentally unstable. He is a calculating politician who is planning a virtual revolution in an effort to become the fascist leader of the United States of America. He is courting the worst of the worst, knowing that Trump led the way for the end of democracy and the inevitable end of the nation of our Founding Fathers.

Some of my wife’s family live in Florida. They love DeSantis. This explains a lot. They consider him a ‘strong’ governor. However, I see him as a coward. He is afraid of anyone who is not a pure white male and pretends to be a Christian and heterosexual.

It is clear that not one person on the right side of the aisle is qualified to lead our nation. Just look at a straw poll that was taken at the end of the CPAC hate convention in Dallas last week.

Trump received 69% of the vote, DeSantis 24, and the worst senator in Washington, Ted Cruz, just 4%. It is impossible to imagine any of these three anti-Americans taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025, an oath they will not keep.

Other expected candidates for the Republican nomination are — don’t laugh — Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Rick Scott, and even Greg Abbott.

When Trump lied on Jan. 20, 2017, as he promised “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the demise of the once Grand Old Party was complete. A recent vote in the senate confirmed that all 50 “Republicans” senators are now members of the ”Trump MAGA Republican Party.”

This party of obstructionists can no longer call themselves “the Party of Lincoln.” They are without morals, principles, or love for their country. Our two-party system has failed. Without honest deliberation and compromise, democratic governments are impossible to maintain.

On November 8th, as you go to the polls or mail in your ballots, remember that the right side of the aisle in the Capitol Building has become your enemy. Please vote wisely. Save your country’s future.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

MSNBC: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a far more dangerous politician than Donald Trump; by Michael A. Cohen

The Palm Beach Post: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to “out-of-state cars;” by Frank Cerabino

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons license

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License