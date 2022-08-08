Right-Wing Losers Prefer Losers: Welcome to CPAC

Don't like to read?

On Saturday, the gathering of whiny old white men who hate America but love power and money happened in Dallas for a three-day bitch-fest, and a lot of slapping backs and kissing behinds.

CPAC, the misnamed Conservative Political Action Conference, has become a sad event for a party that exists in name only today. Speakers included some of the worst people in our nation, mostly old men and exclusively white. Of course, their Fuhrer was present, mumbling and stumbling for an interminable period of time, spewing the usual lies, attacks, and feeble attempts at humor.

Before the sad affair was over, a straw poll was taken, asking who they supported for the presidential nomination in 2024. Incapable of learning from the past, this sad and angry mob revealed the sad truth that they want to lose again. Trump was favored with 69 percent of the tally, followed by DeSantis with 24 percent, and Cruz with just two percent.

Just for laughs, let’s look at a few of the lowlights offered by the most prodigious liar in world history.

The MAGA Republicans in attendance roared as their party’s leader ordered his fellow Neo-Nazis to “deal a crippling blow” to Democrats in November. Of course, he bragged about candidates he endorsed who won in state primaries but never mentioned the many who lost, the most significant which occurred in Washington State when Dan Newhouse defeated all candidates, Democrat and Republican, although he was one of only ten Republicans in the House who kept their oath of office and voted to impeach the obese orange man after he organized, planned, and executed the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021.

To no one’s surprise, he continued his racist and illogical rant that our southern border with Mexico must be shut down. It was a bit humorous that he mentioned the need for public safety, although he stood in front of the White House and ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to stop the certification of the Electoral College by any means on January 6 and supports laws eliminating restrictions on all gun purchases and allow open carry without permits. He added his ludicrous suggestion that drug dealers should be executed as they are in “Jina,” where there is no drug problem; at least, that is what the government claims. He also called for more ICE agents who have proven themselves to be nothing less than Trump’s personal ‘Gestapo.’

Nearly every speaker included the incitement of anger, hatred, and violence, with one exception who required security on and off the dais.

Conservative author Mona Charen told reporters on Sunday that she welcomed the negativity she received while speaking at CPAC.

“There is nothing more freeing than telling the truth. And it must be done, again and again, by those of us who refuse to be absorbed into this brainless, sinister, clownish thing called Trumpism, by those of us who refuse to overlook the fools, frauds and fascists attempting to glide along in his slipstream into respectability,” Charen wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

She spoke on Saturday as part of a panel that discussed women’s rights, the #MeToo movement, and the role of women in American politics. She was critical of voters who vote for anyone with an “R” next to his or her name and for no other reason.

“I am disappointed in people on our side for being hypocrites about sexual harassers and abusers of women who are in our party, who are sitting in the White House, who brag about their extramarital affairs, who brag about mistreating women,” Charen said, a likely reference to a video of Trump released during his presidential campaign in which he bragged about grabbing women.

“This is a party that endorsed Roy Moore for the Senate in the state of Alabama even though he was a credibly accused child molester. You cannot claim that you stand for women and put up with that,” Charen said.

It is no surprise that she was booed and escorted from the hall by her security. Men who are old, white, and miss the “good old days” when sexual predators were accepted, hate real women.

The right-wing fears only one thing; the truth. Because I always tell the truth, I have become the enemy of many who know me well. I’ll just have to live with that.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

