Want to Hear the Truth About the Electoral College?

Change is inevitable. In the beginning, change can be frightening, but in most situations, the issue in need of change is improved in the long term. With more information available, voters have new values and changed their priorities over the last 30 years.

Until 1992, when William Jefferson Clinton became our 42nd president, Republicans and Democrats encouraged every American to vote in every election. However, the addition of demographics who supported Clinton, some of which moved from the right to the left, changed the philosophy of Republican strategists.

Thirty years later, one fact forced right-wing politicians to reevaluate their approach to elections. With the exception of George W. Bush’s reelection in 2004, not a single Republican won the popular vote. In 2000 the Supreme Court decided the victor. In 2016, the deciding electoral votes came from three states, with a total difference of fewer than 80,000 votes, the closest in history. Today we know that without the assistance of Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream media, Hillary Clinton would have been inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

If the Electoral College did not exist, not a single Republican would have resided in the White House over the last 29 years.

Knowing the facts, you will not be surprised to learn that Republicans are adamant that the Electoral College remains the deciding factor in our elections. Add to this the efforts by more than a dozen states to suppress voting rights, and some Republicans continue to win elections.

Without the Electoral College, every vote would count. Because it continues to exist today, states decide the outcome of presidential elections, not the people. This has become another deterrent to high voter turnouts, the exception being in 2020 when 81 million Americans removed the worst president in American history.

To prove the latter, I will tell you something that you have never heard from any other writer or the fake television news. If Donald Trump had been just ‘adequate,’ he would have been reelected in 2020.

Joe Biden is not “exciting.” He is not charismatic and was far down the list of candidates running for the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2016 for most voters. However, after his nomination in July, men and women who love this country voted for him and, at the same time, against Trump.

This does not mean that he has been ineffective as our 46th president; he has accomplished many good things which were beyond my expectations. However, if Trump had been an American president and accomplished anything of importance to the American people, I believe that he would have remained in office.

The Constitution must be considered a ‘living document.’ Our nation has changed dramatically since the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1789. Part of that change must be the existence of the Electoral College.

There would be no “red” or “blue” states without the existence of the Electoral College. Every voter would know that their vote could make a difference.

2020 proved that the way we conduct elections would be laughable if it weren’t such an important event. Two of our last four elections remain controversial. After our last election, we face another frightening situation. At least 74 million Americans hate democracy and, therefore, our country. They voted for the worst man in the world who attempted to overthrow our government, and much of his effort began before January 6, 2020.

I read opinions opposed to the elimination of the Electoral College, but none of them are valid. It is because of the Electoral College some voters in deep red or bright blue states do not vote. They know long before the election which presidential candidate will receive their electoral votes. If he or she is not their choice, why vote?

The truth is, every voter should vote in every election, and every vote should count. This is the only fact that matters.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Ballotpedia: Electoral votes per state in the 2024 presidential election

Bangor Daily News: Susan Collins and Angus King argue for Electoral College reform; by David Marino Jr.

USA.gov: Presidential Election Process

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Maryland GovPics’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by UserTwoSix Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License