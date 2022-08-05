Dick ‘Darth Vader’ Cheney vs Trumpenstein

Don't like to read?

During the eight years of the Bush 43 administration, Vice-President Dick Cheney was loathed by most Americans. He received dozens of nicknames but the one that seemed to ‘stick’ to him more than any other was “Darth Vader.” This may be because he was the dark and evil voice behind the American ‘emperor,’ George W. Bush.

You will never hear any praise for the former ‘man behind the man’ from me or most political writers. However, I had to cheer him for defending his daughter on Thursday against the man I refer to as “Trumpenstein.”

Liz Cheney and most progressives are philosophically opposed in most areas of governance. However, she must be praised for remaining loyal to her country and her party. While most men and women who call themselves “Republicans,” are actually hypocritical “Trump MAGA Republicans,” and continue to pay homage to Trump and his fascist plans for America, she continues to expose the worst man in America at the risk of losing her seat in the House from Wyoming.

In 1981, the administration of Ronald Reagan began the demise of the once Grand Old Party. In 2010 it became serious. Bought and paid for by the Koch brothers and other billionaires, the TEA Party invaded the ranks of Republicans. With the promise of greater wealth and power, many former Republicans deserted their party and joined the extremists whose primary purpose was to make our government dysfunctional by obstructing the functionality of our federal government. Today what exists as our government on Capitol Hill is not broken; it is shattered beyond repair.

Representative Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans who agreed to sit on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, failed coup attempt. However, Mr. Kinzinger is not running for reelection in November. Ms. Cheney is running. It is no surprise that Trump is supporting her Republican challenger in the primary. His practice of taking vindictive action against his detractors has reached the level of becoming legendary. His attacks on Ms. Cheney never stop, and her father ceased to be quiet this week.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know.”

Okay. I don’t believe that I have agreed with ‘Darth Vader’ once in my life, and I’m not alone. When he left office in 2009, his approval rating was less than 13 percent. However, Trump is a bully, and all bullies are cowards. Not one word in Cheney’s statement is untrue. Donald Trump is the most despicable man in the world and will be remembered as such by historians.

I would like to hope that the people of Wyoming will recognize Ms. Cheney as a true American and a real Republican and stand by her in November, but I doubt it. The attitude of these poorly informed men and women will force them to claim that she turned against her party and the party’s leader. I pray that I am wrong.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

