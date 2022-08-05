Kari Lake’s Arizona GOP Strategy: Claim Election Rigged Before It Happens

Don't like to read?

A very close Republican primary finally reported the results of the gubernatorial Republican nominee this morning. Kari Lake will be on the ballot representing Republicans in November.

On Tuesday, Lake claimed victory and told her supporters, “If I didn’t win, the election was rigged.” (I paraphrase).

Trump is a fool, but there are many other “MAGA Republicans” who follow his lead and, in fact, are even bigger fools.

A few of you might remember that very early in the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump began claiming that the election would be rigged. What we didn’t know at the time is that he was aware that his handler, Vladimir Putin, was in the process of guaranteeing a win for his American asset.

I hate to tell the truth sometimes, but in this situation, I must. Lake’s only qualification is that she was a second-rate anchor on a second-rate Fox network in Phoenix. The people of Arizona must have checked their brains at the door before voting for another unfit candidate. Anyone claiming fraud before the results of an election indicates a belief that they expected to lose. And they should have. Trump’s failed, illegitimate presidency proved once and for all that no one should be elected to a federal or state higher office without prior experience. In simple terms, ‘they don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

Lake defeated another unqualified candidate, a real estate developer, Karen Taylor Robson. Now for the interesting part.

This primary was about control of the fake Republican Party, which morphed into the “Trump MAGA Republican Party” immediately after Trump’s minuscule inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. Lake was backed by Trump in Arizona, and Robson by Mike Pence.

Because the election was so close, it proved nothing. No one is in complete control of the disjointed and directionless failures who were once members of the esteemed Grand Old Party, which no longer exists.

The man who has the most control over right-wing politicians is Moscow Mitch McConnell. He controls all Republicans holding seats in the House and Senate.

Republicans have a real problem: they have no one who is qualified to lead their states or our nation. They occupy one huge clown car.

I may be wrong, but I doubt it. I do not claim that “the truth lives here” for no reason. A Trump endorsement should be the kiss of death for multiple reasons. First and foremost, Trump is not an American, a Republican, or a Democrat. He is an opportunist who will do and say anything for money, power, and fame. He knows nothing about governing and cares nothing about the people of our country. He has zero loyalty but demands complete fealty from those who serve him.

He is a criminal who was given a free pass by Mitch McConnell not once but twice. He is directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths from COVID-19 because he refused to do anything, claiming it “will just go away.” He is the man who organized, planned, and executed the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Need more reasons? They’re sure to come.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

