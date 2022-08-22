Why Are Those Who Attempted to Overthrow Government Not Being Punished?

Don't like to read?

A few years in prison with the possibility of early parole. Lesser punishment with nearly immediate release and even house arrest. These are the punishments received by the traitors who attempted to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021. I have witnessed longer and more severe punishments for the possession of marijuana.

At the very least, everyone who participated in Trump’s coup attempt is guilty of sedition and, by definition, their leaders of treason. No one has been tried for either of these serious crimes because they support Donald John Trump. Both our government and our judicial system are farcical. They don’t work and should be eliminated and rebuilt with systems that serve their purpose.

Read these definitions, and tell me I’m wrong.

Sedition: “Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.”

Treason: “The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.”

My motto, after watching actions by our government for about 66 years, has become, “trust no one in power.”

I doubt that I will ever find an answer to this question: “why is our government protecting men and women who committed the most egregious federal crime in our nation’s book of laws?” In the 1950s, all Americans would have demanded their executions instead of a ‘slap on the wrist.’ In the 1970s, protesters against the illegal war in South Vietnam received harsher actions from law enforcement. In the 21st century, Black Lives Matter demonstrators are less respected than the Neo-Nazis, who sought the end of democracy on January 6.

This brings me to the real reason I am angry. I know that Trump will once again be given a free pass and not be fairly punished for his crimes against his own country. He is clearly a Russian agent, an asset of President Vladimir Putin. The evidence is overwhelming. Trump committed many crimes, some of them repeatedly, including collusion in the 2016 election, obstruction of justice, violations of the emoluments clause, civil rights violations, failing to take action as the pandemic was approaching, constituting dereliction of duty, attempting to overthrow his own government, and theft of top secret documents with the probable attempt of sale to foreign nations. Why is Trump, a free man, allowed to spread his anti-American lies to anyone who will listen? Something’s terribly wrong here.

The men and women who violently attacked our Capitol on January 6th and attempted to capture and kill several members of congress and the Vice-President of the United States have proven multiple times that they are enemies of the State. They are Neo-Nazis whose primary goal is the destruction of America. And yet many of them are free or will be soon. Our government has failed to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

January 6 confirmed FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning that domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to the people of the United States. Fear of attacks on our nation, similar to 9/11, is no longer the primary reason for concern. Americans are now concerned about the dangers involved in their daily routine.

Congress was doing its jobs on January 6, following the instructions set forth in the Constitution to certify the vote of the Electoral College. Instead of celebrating our democracy, a mob of fascists attempted to halt the process and allow their leader to remain in office. This is the perfect definition of ‘treason,’ and the perpetrators should be placed in federal prison for the remainder of their lives. They are a danger to our nation’s future. However, it is evident that America is no longer a nation of laws.

By James Turnage, Novelist

