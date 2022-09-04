A Battle for the Soul of the Nation

Don't like to read?

How can anyone listen to someone repeating themselves for seven years? Hearing the same thing over and over kills brain cells. Maybe those who continue to listen to that person are missing much of what gives humans our basic intelligence.

Yesterday Trump held another of his revolting hate rallies, this time in Pennsylvania. Just days ago, President Biden was at Independence Hall offering a courageous and fact-filled speech about the dangers to democracy from former and current members of our own government. Trump’s cult was bored by their Fuhrer at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

President Biden spoke about saving America from those who would take away your constitutional rights and place all Americans under the rule of a fascist regime. He was forthright and honest because he was telling the truth.

Trump talked about nothing. He offered nothing new which would encourage anyone to believe that he would improve the lives of our nation’s people. As usual, he attempted to defend his crimes against America by attacking the DOJ, the FBI, and President Biden for being true Americans and protecting the rule of law, a rule which Trump broke thousands of times over four years.

Your former president said: “The FBI and the justice department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do.” Trump nominated FBI Director Christopher Wray in 2017.

In contrast, President Biden spoke about the “battle for the soul of the nation”, he said: “This is a nation that rejects violence as a political tool. We are still, at our core, a democracy. Yet history tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and the willingness to engage political violence is fatal in a democracy.”

Trump’s response to the President’s speech was predictable and similar to every response offered by the orange buffoon when he “was caught with his hand in the cookie jar.”

Trump called Biden’s remarks “the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.”

I marvel at the fact that every word from Trump’s lips for the last seven years was about “us vs them.” His sole purpose was to “divide and conquer” our nation for his own benefit.

During his hate rally, he offered words intended to support his senatorial candidate, the failed television personality, Dr. Oz. However, as usual, he attacked his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, with his mainstay, lies. He found nothing positive to say about the man he endorsed.

“Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl,” Trump said. “By the way, he takes them himself.”

Trump also said: “Fetterman may dress like a teenager getting high in his parents’ basement, but he’s a raging lunatic hell-bent on springing hardened criminals out of jail in the middle of the worst crime wave in Pennsylvania history.”

President Biden spoke of the future of our country. Trump’s goal is to make himself appear relevant and assist another totally unqualified man in his effort to secure a seat in the Senate.

This story is about the difference between a failed businessman pretending to be our nation’s leader and a real President whose accomplishments are many, and his loyalty is to the American people, not to the leaders of foreign nations.

This story also reveals the importance of the election in November and in 2024. President Biden is 100 percent accurate; this is “a battle for the soul of our nation.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

