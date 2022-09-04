President Biden is a ‘Badass’ No More Mr. Nice Guy

Don't like to read?

If there is one term I hated from day one and learned to hate more every day, it’s “political correctness.” I want the whole, honest truth every time. I remember the biggest lie Kellyanne Conway told just after the 2017 inauguration. She said that “Donald Trump deserves our respect because he is the president.”

First of all, Trump never was ‘my president.’ His election was illegitimate, and he did not win the popular vote. Second, respect must be earned; it is not and should not be freely given to anyone. If it is politically incorrect to dislike the man others chose to be their leader and refuse to accept his legitimacy, then I will remain outside of the mainstream and an independent thinker.

Since the 2000 election, Republicans dropped any discussion of the issues and began baseless attacks while offering misleading information about their opponents. This continues to be their only campaign strategy. They acted the same towards each other. This was how George W. Bush received the nomination instead of John McCain. This is also true because they oppose the majority of Americans on every important issue. They cannot win when the issues are the focus of an interview or a conversation.

In 2011 and 2013, the TEA Party began its destruction of the GOP and did nothing other than serving the Koch brothers and other billionaires who created them. They refused to honestly deliberate the issues and make any effort to find a compromise. Their constant attacks on liberals convinced millions of uninformed voters that the policies of Democrats were less than genuine when in fact, they are the party of the people, while those who call themselves “Republicans” are the party of billionaires and millionaires.

Then came Donald “the egomaniac” Trump.

From June 2015 until today, all Trump has ever done is complain and viciously attack his many detractors. He accomplished nothing, with the exception of dividing our nation’s people to a level that can never be repaired.

It’s way past the time when Democrats stop “playing nice.” They have been fallaciously and maliciously attacked for far too long. A couple of nights ago, President Biden executed a counterattack in the war for America’s future, and all he did was tell the truth. Republicans couldn’t handle reality and remain livid today.

I had been waiting decades for someone on the left side of the aisle to stop defending themselves. Going on the offensive by telling the full truth without any political correctness is the only way to treat the men and women on the right side of the aisle who have become the enemy of the American people.

Biden has always had a reputation in Washington for being a “nice guy.” I like the new, assertive, “badass” wearing the title of President Joseph Robinette Biden.

He “told it like it is,” and I am proud. Someone needed to brag about Democrats and attack these fake Republicans.

I am also proud to be a liberal, progressive, or whatever else you might prefer. Unlike the fake ‘conservatives’ on the Hill today, I remain loyal to my beliefs. I continue to love the ideals and principles of the men who created the United States, which means placing my fellow Americans first. I know our nation has many flaws, but we must keep moving forwards and join the rest of the developed world. ‘Conservatives’ want to take us backward into our dark days, as President Biden said in his speech.

Trump’s illegitimate presidency destroyed decades of progress. He caused more harm than any other disaster or violent outside threats to our country in four years of embarrassing attacks on our democracy and, therefore, the Constitution. He made patriots like me aware that moving our nation away from democracy and into a fascist regime was far easier than I thought possible. We are already halfway there; our nation is currently ruled by a plutocracy.

Democracies require two things to exist. They require every citizen to be informed, and secondly, they require vigilance. Today America’s government is the most corrupt in the free world. This must change. If not, the United States of America will become nothing but a memory.

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” – John Adams

By James Turnage, Novelist

