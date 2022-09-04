Over 25 Million Watched ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Premiere

Don't like to read?

The highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was set to premiere on Friday night, but Amazon Prime released the first episode a day early, much to LOTR fans’ delight. The streaming service reported the Thursday airing attracted more than 25 million viewers globally; its biggest debut ever.

Amazon aired the second episode of “The Rings of Power” on Friday to 240 countries and territories worldwide. Many fans watched the first and second episodes consecutively. The series is based on a collection of mythopoeic stories written by J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Silmarillion.” The show’s first season “reportedly cost $465 million to make, making it the most expensive television show ever made,” according to CNBC.

Jennifer Salke, an Amazon Studios boss mused that it was “somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories — among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to the true origin of the fantasy genre — have led us to this proud moment,” reported Deadline author, Dominic Patten.

She also praised the Tolkien Estate and everyone involved, from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to Lindsey Weber, “The Rings of Power” executive producer. Salke also honored the cast and crew, among the others, “for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy.”

In 2017, when Prime Video obtained the rights from Tolkien’s estate, they produced a streamer that promised a five-season runner, which kept fans on the edges of their seats for all these years. Even the studio is not surprised about the viewership of the long-awaited series that would take them thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” This weekend, fans enjoyed the peaceful time of the Second Age, Middle-earth, and the rings’ origin.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Deadline: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Forges Biggest Premiere Viewership Ever For Amazon Prime Video; by Dominic Patten

CNBC: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was watched by more than 25 million globally, Amazon says; by Hanna Howard

CNBC: Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series has wrapped filming, will debut September 2022

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of David’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Patrick McDonald’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License