American Workers Are Telling the Plutocrats, “This Is Our Country”

For decades the American worker took what was given to them, seldom what they deserved. From the mid-twentieth century until today, profits for large, successful corporations have risen from 30-50 percent each year to outrageous levels exceeding 200-300 percent. At the same time, adjusting for inflationary changes, wages for the average American have remained stagnant over the last 20-plus years, and in many situations, benefits have been reduced.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our nation, mostly for the worse, but possibly one thing for the better. Displaced workers had time to reevaluate their lives. Many of these men and women asked themselves a few simple questions: “Am I happy with my job, am I being fairly compensated, and if not, should I try something new?”

It is a fact that most American workers in the 21st century are displeased with their employment. I know that my last two ‘real’ jobs were very unpleasant, I felt unappreciated and management seldom “had my back” in any situation. When businesses began to reopen as restrictions were lifted in each state after the vaccine was distributed, business owners found themselves without a sufficient number of workers. The problem persists, with ‘help wanted’ signs on nearly every place of business.

Some workers gave notice, and others simply stayed home. Businesses with a larger number of employees are witnessing the regrowth of labor unions. When talking about the working class, their greatest strength is in numbers. Unions present a united front when negotiating with their employers for increases in wages, benefits, and the improvement of working conditions.

In my 20s I was involved in a strike. I was employed by an airline at LAX. Our mechanics decided that their wages were not comparable to those of others in the industry. Without the mechanics, we customer service agents had no jobs. It lasted only three months. Airplanes sitting on the ground cost money, they did not make money. When contracts expired between other unions and the company, negotiations between the two sides lasted for only a short period of time, and when a new contract was offered to the employees, the votes were nearly unanimous in support.

The truth is that unions would not be necessary if the CEOs, CFOs, and other heads of companies were paid a fair salary, and the employees who helped their employer’s businesses flourish were paid in relation to their actual value.

I seldom purchase anything from my local Walmart. The store now is at least 60 percent self-serve. On most days there are only four check stands with a human being behind the cash register. Our country is no longer a leader in manufacturing. With the exception of food, nearly everything comes from a country outside of our borders.

Without customer service, our country’s businesses have nothing to distinguish themselves from one another. If anyone had told me 20 years ago that 80 percent of everything I purchase would be delivered to my door, I would have laughed. However, I am 76 years old, and I receive better quality items at a better price, and no longer need to search for what I need in a store where no one is available to help me.

Change frequently comes in strange ways. The unnecessary loss of more than one million American lives because our “leader” in the White House ignored the coming danger, allowed all Americans to consider their quality of life. That’s a good thing coming from a horrific disaster that could have been far less deadly.

By James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Nicolás Santiago Romero Escalada‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of nikki‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License