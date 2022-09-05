Breaking News: Tom Brady Is Stupid

Don't like to read?

Over one month ago, Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp. He told his coach it was for ‘personal reasons.’ Insiders offered their opinions that it was based on Brady’s ego. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, was upset that her husband, who had declared his intention to retire from the NFL, had changed his mind and would participate in the 2022-2023 season.

Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, most without controversy, and is currently 45 years old. He lost three; his legacy is set in stone.

Today it was announced that his wife, Gisele Bundchen has left their home in Tampa Bay. Apparently, the couple could not reach an agreement over the issue of his retirement.

Brady has more money than he will ever need, and his wife has even more. Gisele has sacrificed much of her personal life, allowing her husband to play a child’s game and achieve unprecedented success. No one can blame her for demanding that Tom hold up his agreement and plan a life based on their relationship and the future of their children. I believe that his ego will destroy everything in life which is important to most human beings around the world.

As a 76-year-old man who is happily married, and understands the importance of the quality of life, I am incapable of understanding Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. He has it all. He is the envy of millions of men around the world. If his ego costs him his wife and his family, he will have nothing left of importance.

Although Brady admitted that his wife sacrificed many opportunities of her own for his career, he defended his decision to renege in his retirement.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire,’” the NFL champion revealed on the Tuesday, October 26, episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast. “And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff.”

I believe that the referees gave Brady a victory in Super Bowl LV. Regardless, afterward, he had this to say about his future.

“All of a sudden, I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug,” the professional athlete recalled of his postgame actions during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden one month later. “And just as I did it, she said, ‘What more do you have to prove?’ I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick.”

For me, this says it all. Brady believes that everything is about him and no one else. If this sounds familiar, this is the same attitude displayed by Brady’s idol, Donald Trump. Trump has frequently displayed that Melania is nothing but a “trophy wife” who he is unable to please.

My philosophy about all relationships is simple. “No one knows anyone unless they live with them.” However, for wives of professional athletes, musicians, movie stars, career military, and others who spend days, weeks, and months away from their families, their lives are often lonely and unfulfilled. Brady obviously does not understand or care about this reality.

My dream was to be a professional basketball player. If my ambition had become a reality, and I knew what I know today, I would never make a decision such as this on my own. When you ask someone to share their life with you, a partnership is created. It is apparent that Brady’s male ego is about to destroy the second half of his life.

By James Turnage, Novelist

