Adding Grapes to Your Diet May Increase Your Lifespan

Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University recently conducted a study showing the “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and the “remarkable” impacts it has on health and lifespans. A study was published in the Foods journal showing that adding grapes in an amount equal to about two cups a day — along with a high-fat diet — can yield a reduction in the fatty liver along with increasing a person’s lifespan.

Pezzuto has authored over 600 scientific studies and says his work with the grapes is “truly remarkable.” He stated that it added a whole new dimension to the old saying “you are what you eat.”

If a person adds grapes to their high-fat diet will also increase the level of antioxidant genes in addition to delaying natural death. Although it is not an exact science to translate years of lifespan from a mouse to a person, acknowledged Dr. Pezzuto. He added that his best estimate would be around four to five years.

He and his team conducted a different study that was published in the journal Antioxidants. That data showed that grape consumption changed gene expression in the brain. It had positive effects on cognition and behavior that were impaired by a high-fat diet.

A team led by Dr. Jeffrey Idle published a third study in the journal Food & Function. Their data showed that grapes also changed the metabolism.

The research found that grape-supplemented diets increase the levels of antioxidant genes within the body. A lot of individuals believe that “taking dietary supplements that boast high antioxidant activity. In actual fact, though, you cannot consume enough of an antioxidant to make a big difference,” according to Pezzuto. However, if a person changes “the level of antioxidant gene expression, as we observed with grapes added to the diet, the result is a catalytic response that can make a real difference,” he noted.

For thousands of years, grapes have been used as medicine in some cultures. They are filled with over 1.600 compounds, many of which keep people healthy.

On top of adding to one’s lifespan, they are also a good source of potassium — a mineral that can balance fluids in people’s bodies. They also can lower an individual’s blood pressure plus reduce the risk of a stroke and heart disease.

Grape seeds are high in vitamin E — this can help a person’s skin stay hydrated and smooth. It also has compounds that can help prevent acne and increase blood flow to a person’s scalp which can lead to healthier hair.

Eating roughly 16 grapes or half a cup can help people shed those unwanted pounds. They do this because they contain a natural compound that can help the body break up fat cells faster.

Grapes can also ease inflammation within the body while helping to protect cells from damage. They can also delay or prevent common diseases like glaucoma and cataracts.

They help boost the immune system while helping to ease constipation. This is because grapes are full of insoluble fiber, leading to softer stools.

There are so many health benefits to adding grapes to one’s diet and people don’t have to eat a bunch.

Written by Sheena Robertson

